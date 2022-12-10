Booker T believes 35-year-old WWE star could be heading to AEW

WWE Hall of Famer & current NXT color commentator Booker T believes Naomi could be heading to AEW.

Naomi joined the Stamford-based company in 2009. She spent about 13 years there, during which time she held the SmackDown Women's Championship and the Women's Tag Team Championships. Last May, however, she and her former tag team partner Sasha Banks walked out during an episode of Monday Night RAW and have not returned ever since. While rumors suggested Naomi and Banks got released from their contracts, neither the company nor the former Women's Tag Team Champions confirmed these speculations.

A few days ago, Naomi attended a basketball game with AEW star Jade Cargill. Commenting on the subject on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that the former SmackDown Women's Champion could be heading to Tony Khan's promotion.

"Maybe Naomi is getting ready to go to AEW. [she is going to join The Baddies?] That might be a good fit," he said. (4:53 - 5:01)

Wrestling fans exploded at the possibility of the WWE Superstar jumping ship to join forces with the AEW star on Dynamite. Check out the details here.

Several former WWE women joined AEW

Over the past few months, several former WWE women have joined AEW, including Ruby Soho (fka Ruby Riott), Toni Storm, and Mercedes Martinez. Saraya (fka Paige) recently joined the list when she made her AEW debut last September at Grand Slam.

Since her walkout, Naomi has been working on several projects outside the wrestling business, including becoming a runway model. However, many fans are now speculating that she could become the latest superstar to sign with Tony Khan's promotion following her appearance with Jade Cargill.

Sasha Banks recently sent out a heartfelt message to Naomi on her birthday. Check out the details here.

Please credit the Hall of Fame podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes