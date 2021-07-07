AEW News Roundup (July 6th, 2021): The Young Bucks put permanent ban on top faction from appearing on BTE, Kenny Omega teases a potential dream match with popular Mexican star, and more 

Welcome back to another exciting edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we bring you the biggest news stories coming from the world of All Elite Wrestling.

We'll begin today's article with The Young Bucks, who recently kicked a popular faction out of their weekly BTE episodes. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has teased a possible feud with Mexican Luchador.

A top star has revealed what it's like working alongside Tony Khan. Released WWE superstars mention the Young Bucks as their dream opponent. And last but not least, Konnan heaps praise on the AEW locker room.

That said, let's now get started with the latest AEW News Roundup.

#5 The Young Bucks kick popular AEW faction out of their BTE

The Dark Order comes face to face with the Young Bucks!

In an unexpected turn of events last night, the AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks, kicked the Dark Order out of their BTE show for the foreseeable future.

This is the fallout from AEW Dynamite last week when members of the Dark Order confronted Kenny Omega and stated that Hangman Page would be next in line to challenge for the AEW World title.

During the latest BTE episode, the Jackson brothers confronted the Dark Order, blaming that they're messing around with Hangman Page's emotion.

The Dark Order giving Adam Page the pep talk and support he needs to challenge Kenny Omega is perfectly timed as AEW gets ready to hit the road again. pic.twitter.com/p87WY99n2y — Mith Gifs Wrestling (@MithGifs) July 3, 2021

The AEW World Tag Team Champions further laid down a reality check, claiming that the Dark Order rose to prominence only after they started appearing on their weekly BTE episodes. This wasn't enough, as they dropped the bombshell by putting a permanent ban on the Dark Order from BTE episodes moving forward.

The episode concluded with Hangman Page crossing paths with the Young Bucks, which made him realize that the brothers must have done something wrong with his mates.

Long term storytelling? Look no further, it’s happening in @AEW. That was some beautiful/emotional stuff between The Dark Order and @theAdamPage. #AEWDynamite — Nathan Kornegay (@NathanKornegay) July 1, 2021

As emotional as it seems, if we consider it from a storyline perspective, this is by far the best BTE episode the Young Bucks have produced in recent times. The feud between Kenny Omega and Hangman Page is now becoming inevitable.

Colt Cabana of the Dark Order has now requested Sammy Guevara to appear on his vlog. The Spanish God has taken their request into consideration and it remains to be seen how the storyline will unfold as we move on to the AEW Dynamite this week.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Daniel Wood