AEW News Roundup: Top star blasts Triple H over his comments on female wrestling, Former WWE superstar says Sting inspired him to lace up his boots again, and more (14th June 2021)

Welcome back to another edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we bring you the biggest news stories related to All Elite Wrestling.

We'll begin the article with the top AEW star, who recently fired back at Triple H over his comments on women's wrestling.

The former WWE superstar recently revealed that Icon Sting motivated him to get back in the squared circle.

The AEW Women's Champion recalls her special moment with a veteran commentator.

The Inner Circle reveals the original idea for their entrance at Double or Nothing. And last but not least, AEW world champion Kenny Omega has heaped praise on the top tag team.

Now, let's get started with the News Roundup.

#5 AEW star slams Triple H over his comments on female wrestling

AEW star Dustin Rhodes has stepped up to respond to Triple H's comments on women's wrestling.

WWE's Executive Vice President recently stated that all talented female wrestlers in the world are under Vince McMahon's promotion. His comments upset many wrestlers across different promotions, including AEW.

AEW star Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter to share his take on the matter. The Natural stated that female wrestlers in AEW had lifted their division massively:

"Couple days late, let me weigh in. @AEW's women's division has grown passionately because of the team. You are not hands on like I am teaching and coaching them to greatness. You just have money, where I have passion. Passion wins every time. Sincerely, Dustin #HandsNotTied", said Dustin Rhodes.

Dustin Rhodes made it clear that WWE only has the money, not the passion, which is the key to success. His comment must have hurt the WWE, as he insinuated that their hands are tied under Vince McMahon's management.

Earlier, AEW's Thunder Rosa was one of the first people to have fired back over Triple H's statement. She stated that top-notch female wrestlers are spread across different promotions, not just in one company.

The Best Female Wrestlers are not located in one company not even in one country . They are spread over many companies and many countries! Talented women across the Globe! — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) June 10, 2021

Both AEW employees gave a fitting response to Triple H's comments. Even though WWE holds a broader women's division, one cannot deny that female workers across different promotions like AEW and IMPACT Wrestling, to name a few, are equally good.

It is due to their collective work that we're witnessing such an established women's division in the world.

