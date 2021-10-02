AEW News Roundup: WWE legend calls Kenny Omega better than Roman Reigns, former NXT star on why he challenged Sammy Guevara, Brandi blamed for Cody Rhodes getting booed

Welcome to today's AEW News Roundup, where we look at the most newsworthy events around Tony Khan's company.

We will start the coverage with a WWE legend and former champion saying Kenny Omega better than Roman Reigns. Sammy Guevara won the TNT Championship this week on AEW Dynamite against Miro but he didn't get any time to celebrate as a former NXT star immediately laid out a challenge to him.

A wrestling personality believes AEW Chief Branding Officer Brandi Rhodes is to blame for Cody Rhodes getting booed by fans. AEW announced the participants for next week's Casino Ladder Match for the number one contender for the AEW World Championship . We finish the roundup with a WCW star stating that AEW reportedly passing over Braun Strowman was a mistake.

Let's jump into it.

#5 Chris Jericho calls AEW World Champion Kenny Omega better than Roman Reigns

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ Kenny Omega topped this year's #PWI500 Wrestlers List while Roman Reigns was ranked at number 2! Do you agree with this year's PWI Top 500 list? Kenny Omega topped this year's #PWI500 Wrestlers List while Roman Reigns was ranked at number 2! Do you agree with this year's PWI Top 500 list? https://t.co/fixy4aUCYu

Kenny Omega was ranked as the number one wrestler of the year in the PWI Top 500 over Roman Reigns, who came in second place. This sparked a huge debate online as to which world champion deserved the top spot.

Noah @NoahhbyNature Roman Reigns is a better wrestler and storyteller than Kenny Omega. I’m not being ironic, I’m not joking Roman Reigns is a better wrestler and storyteller than Kenny Omega. I’m not being ironic, I’m not joking

Chris Jericho invited PWI Editor Kevin McElvaney and Senior Writer Al Castle to his podcast Talk is Jericho, where Le Champion gave his opinion on why he believes Omega deserves the top spot.

"I don't think Roman had as many great matches as Kenny did. Just by proxy of what WWE is and what AEW is and like you said, combine that with what he is doing in Mexico and The Impact stuff. And that’s kind of Kenny’s gimmick. And Roman might have a little bit more on the character department where Kenny has really pulled that up as well with Don Callis. So to me, I think you picked it right. Kenny is number one and I think Roman is number two," said Chris Jericho.

