AEW News Roundup (July 12th, 2021): "I have no problem whipping his a** for the rest of his career"-Top stars warns Sting, Popular Shield member was supposed to be a part of 3MB stable

We'll begin today's stacked article with a top AEW star who has threatened to destroy Sting. IMPACT Wrestling star recently revealed that he pitched the idea of having a popular Shield member in the 3MB group.

Legendary commentator reveals AEW's expectations from Malakai Black. Tony Khan heaps praise on the former three-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

And last but not least, a popular Mexican star mocks Alberto Del Patron.

#5 Top AEW star threatens to destroy Sting

The WCW Icon!

AEW star Ethan Page has sent a stern warning to the legendary Sting, stating that if the Icon continues to stick his nose in his business, he won't hesitate to knock him down.

Ethan Page, alongside Scorpio Sky, has been involved in a heated rivalry with Sting and Darby Allin. Both teams even clashed at the Double or Nothing event this year. The bout was Sting's first live wrestling match in over six years, and he certainly delivered the hype by putting on a hellacious performance that night.

Sting’s performance at Double or Nothing last night was absolutely incredible to see at his age at 62 years old. Not only was this one of the best moments of the Pay Per View but this was one of the best moments of 2021. He shut up all critics last night. #DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/kbhJbbdtci — Joseph Conlin (@conlin_joseph) May 31, 2021

Appearing as a guest on a recent episode of the Oral Sessions podcast, Ethan Page threatened Sting while asking the Icon to mind his own business. Apparently, Page has expressed his desire to mess around with a few other legends in the company:

"If Sting keeps his nose in my business, I have no problem whipping his a** for the rest of his career, which I’m sure won’t be that long.” Page continued, “More legends? There are so many backstage at AEW, I feel like just walking around and Ego’s Edging Arn Anderson into catering, that would be entertaining. Jake ‘The Snake’ [Roberts] gave me a clothesline on my debut, I did not like that, so I owe him a bit of a receipt. I would like that." (H/T- Wrestlezone)

AEW star Ethan Page further stated that he doesn't like Darby Allin because of his half-face painted fashion:

"Darby Allin is one of those people that I strongly dislike," added Ethan Page. "He also only paints half of his face. I only like to be friends with people that paint all of their face." (H/T- Wrestlezone)

Ethan Page's claim may have made Darby Allin feel frustrated. However, in the upcoming Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite, both men will collide in a first-ever coffin match. The likelihood of having Sting and Scorpio Sky interfere during the match is high.

