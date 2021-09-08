AEW News Roundup: Adam Cole reveals details of meeting with Vince McMahon, CM Punk wants to face WCW legend, and more

Welcome to another thrilling edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we bring you the biggest news stories related to All Elite Wrestling. There's been a massive boost to the locker room with the addition of multiple former WWE superstars.

Speaking of which, we'll start today's article with Adam Cole, who made his debut at All Out. He recently revealed an intriguing conversation that transpired with Vince McMahon before leaving his company.

CM Punk wants to share the ring with WCW Icon Sting. Bryan Danielson has commented on whether he can still do 'yes' chants in AEW or not. An ECW legend has talked about why WWE isn't taking AEW as a serious competitor.

Chris Jericho has finally given his take on his long-running rivalry with MJF. Without any further delay, let's get started with an in-depth roundup of the news.

#5 AEW's latest signing Adam Cole confirms meeting with Vince McMahon before leaving WWE

AEW's blockbuster signee Adam Cole has confirmed rumors of meeting with WWE chairman Vince McMahon on SmackDown last month.

Following the All Out pay-per-view, Adam Cole sat down for the media scrum to discuss numerous topics. During the Q/A session, the former NXT Champion revealed that he had an awesome chat with Mr. McMahon, additionally stating that the WWE boss is an intimidating man. Cole further said that he had no bad experience with him:

"The talk (with Vince McMahon) went great. We had a really, really good conversation about a lot of different things. But the actual conversation itself was awesome. I had no bad experience with him whatsoever. He is an intimidating man that definitely commands respect in a lot of ways, but the experience itself was totally fine," Adam Cole said.

The former leader of The Undisputed Era stated that leaving the global juggernaut was a fairly easy decision, given that he wanted to work around the people who he loved the most, especially Dr. Britt Baker and his old pals in the Bullet Club.

Adam Cole showed up at the NOW Arena after Kenny Omega defeated Christian Cage in a gruesome match. His buzz-worthy face-off with The Elite suggested that he would exchange blows with them. But, he ended up aligning with Kenny Omega and his faction to embark on their dominance in AEW.

