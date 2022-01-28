AEW News Roundup: Batista influenced top star, MJF responds to former WWE Champion, Johnny Gargano reacts to fans chanting for him at Beach Break

On this edition of the AEW Rumor Roundup, we take a look at Wardlow's comments on Vince McMahon's promotion's rumored interest in signing him. He also revealed how a two-time WWE Champion influenced him to get into bodybuilding.

We also take a look at All Elite Wrestling's latest signing, MJF's response to praise from WWE Superstar The Miz, and more.

#5 AEW's Wardlow recently discussed how Batista influenced his career

Wardlow was recently a guest on Insight by Chris Van Vliet. The 34-year old star opened up about growing up as a big wrestling fan and how he was a fan of Bret Hart, Kevin Nash, and Jeff Hardy.

As for the WWE Superstar who influenced him to start working out, Wardlow named former world champion Batista. He went on to praise the WWE Hall of Famer for having the best physique in the history of professional wrestling:

"Dave Bautista. So I was a junior in high school in 2005. In 2005, Dave Bautista was in Evolution, peak Evolution era, you know, starting to branch out on his own and I was just amazed by him and I personally think he has the best physique in the history of professional wrestling, if you're just talking about looks alone. His physique was just astounding to me and I just looked at him and I was like, yeah that's what we're going for."

"Dude, he was a monster. I still struggle to accept the fact that I'll never be quite as gigantic as Batista but as close as I can get, I'm happy with it," said Wardlow.

During the interview, Wardlow also revealed what Tony Khan told him before his in-ring All Elite Wrestling debut.

