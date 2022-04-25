AEW News Roundup: Bray Wyatt's family member teases debut; Vince McMahon accused; former WWE faction reunites to pay tribute to Brodie Lee (April 25, 2022)

Welcome back to another exciting edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we bring you all the notable news stories stemming from the world of All Elite Wrestling.

We'll kickstart today's column with Bray Wyatt's family member teasing a debut. Meanwhile, a WCW legend has held WWE Chairman Vince McMahon responsible for orchestrating anti-AEW trolls.

And speaking of WWE, a former faction reunited to pay heartfelt tribute to the late Brodie Lee.

With all these lead stories, we'll dive straight into the top five news of the week:

#5. Bo Dallas teases signing with AEW

Is Dallas on his way to All Elite Wrestling?

Like his brother Bray Wyatt, Bo Dallas' pro wrestling future has been up in the air since WWE released him on April 15 last year.

However, that no longer seems the case, as the 31-year-old star recently hinted at his next wrestling destination. While appearing at a For the Love of Wrestling event, Dallas disclosed he hopes to be back inside the squared circle within the next three months.

He expressed his desire to renew rivalry with AEW star PAC, indicating a potential bout between the two former foes under Tony Khan's umbrella.

While Bo Dallas has set himself a return timeframe, Bray Wyatt reportedly has a high asking price to either return to WWE or sign with AEW.

#4. WCW legend Konnan accuses WWE Chairman Vince McMahon of funding AEW trolls

Tony Khan recently sparked controversy via surprise revelations on Twitter, claiming the anti-AEW community isn't real but rather an army of bots financed by an unknown party.

Speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Konnan asserted that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon could be behind this masterplan to eradicate AEW from giving them potential competition:

"I don't think Tony would put himself in a position to be discovered and ridiculed for the rest of his career. That's number one. Number two, I thought, when he said it, WWE was behind it. They're ruthless. They're aggressive. They don't give a sh*t, and that makes them WWE, and they shouldn't have to apologize. Hey, you're the enemy. Guess what, dude? You're my f*cking target."

Meanwhile, wrestling personalities like Vince Russo and Braun Strowman have poked fun at Tony Khan for making such remarks.

#3. The Wyatt Family reunites to pay heartfelt tribute to the late Brodie Lee

Braun Strowman recently took to Twitter to upload a photo of himself standing alongside his former stablemates Bray Wyatt & Erick Redbeard from The Wyatt Family to pay a sincere tribute to the late Brodie Lee.

In the caption, the former Universal Champion called their former stable "the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse."

On December 26, 2020, Brodie Lee sadly passed away, citing a lung-related problem at 41. The former TNT Champion carved an unmatched legacy throughout his 17-year-long wrestling journey.

#2. Dax Harwood reveals the brainchild of his upcoming match

In the forthcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR will collide in the qualifying round of the Owen Hart Foundation Men's tournament.

Speaking on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, Harwood revealed it was his and Wheeler's collective idea to fight each other to pay homage to Owen Hart:

"This was our idea, we had to fight for it, but that was completely our idea. We always wanted to have a match, but we didn't want to just have a match just to have a match. There had to be a reason. This is a perfect reason to do it. The Hart family means a lot to both of us, personally and professionally. Being able to show respect to Owen Hart and his whole family, what better way to do it than allowing the two biggest Hart family fans in the world to compete?" (H/T - Fightful)

While the two men have had profound success in the tag team division, they've proven their capability to put on a great outing in the singles competition.

Dax Harwood's recent match against CM Punk received critical acclaim from fans and veterans alike.

#1. Mark Henry lavishes praise on the match between CM Punk and Dustin Rhodes

CM Punk is red hot right now!

On AEW Dynamite last week, CM Punk defeated Dustin Rhodes in an old-school clash.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry heaped praise on the match, touting it as a "one match show":

"CM Punk and Dustin Rhodes starting off, man, that was a banger, man. I could've done without watching any wrestling after that. One match show. I was satisfied, man. It was like going to eat a nice dinner, and you know, no room for dessert. It was the meal that good."

Following another triumph in the singles competition, The Second City Saint met Hangman Adam Page on his way out.

The two men stared at each other to tease a blockbuster dream feud, possibly for Double or Nothing pay-per-view this year.

What do you make of these news stories? Sound off in the comments section below!

