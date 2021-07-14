AEW News Roundup: Malakai Black recalls helping WWE legend, Murphy facing AEW Champion in in-ring return, Young Bucks make threat, and more (13th July, 2021)

Welcome to today's installment of the AEW News Roundup. Like every other day, the AEW universe has provided us with plenty of interesting talking points and we look to bring them to you in one place.

Malakai Black revealed he was involved in, and assisted, a WWE Hall of Famer put together his last match for WWE. Meanwhile, fellow WWE release Buddy Murphy will be making his return to the ring against a current AEW champion.

The Young Bucks updated their bios yet again, this time threatening to shut down a popular segment. AEW officially signed a popular tag team to their roster.

And lastly, Ricky Starks took to Twitter to lambast AEW following a tweet he felt was mocking him. Without further ado, let's dive straight into it.

#5. AEW's Malakai Black helped WWE legend with his final match

Aleister Black helped Shawn Michaels

Less than a week after signing with AEW, Malakai Black revealed on his Twitch stream that he helped Mr. Wrestlemania Shawn Michaels back in 2018 to put together his match alongside long-time friend and partner Triple H against the Brothers of Destruction, Kane and The Undertaker.

The match, at WWE Crown Jewel, was the Heartbreak Kid's return to in-ring action after retiring back in 2010.

Am I the only one who thought HBK was really good at Crown Jewel? I mean for a guy who hadn’t wrestled in years, he did great. #WWE #SDLive — Offended Podcast (@OffendedPod) July 24, 2019

The fact that he chose to work with Malakai Black (Aleister Black in WWE) is a major testament to the respect Black commands in the wrestling business.

Aleister Black saying that he helped HBK to put pieces up in the match at Crown Jewel just shows how significant he was in the backstage. People might underestimated him, but for hardcore fans, he was always the LEGEND. pic.twitter.com/mIgK4AGgq5 — The Ace of IWC (@AceofProWraslin) July 13, 2021

Black said on his Twitch

"Sitting down and helping Shawn Michaels put together parts of his match in Saudi Arabia and watching it on TV and they are using parts of things that I opted to do. Those are things where you feel like you're on par with them," Black said on his stream. (H/T: Fightful)

Apparently Vince McMahon was a huge fan of Black's creativity but for some reason never allowed him to express it fully in WWE. Now at AEW, we should get to see the best of Malakai Black.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Daniel Wood