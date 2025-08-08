AEW News Roundup: Former World Heavyweight Champion announces retirement, Major name spotted with Matt and Jeff Hardy, Update on Kenny Omega

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News Roundup. Today, we are covering news involving top pro wrestling stars, including the Hardy brothers, Matt and Jeff, and Kenny Omega, among others.A former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has suddenly announced his retirement. Meanwhile, a top All Elite Wrestling star was spotted with The Hardy Boyz, and fans of Kenny Omega may want to keep reading, as there is a new update regarding the star's career. This and more, as we cover the top stories coming out of the All Elite Wrestling universe. With that said, let's jump in:#4. Anthony Bowens was spotted with Jeff and Matt Hardy at WrestleConAnthony Bowens was recently spotted alongside tag team veterans Jeff and Matt Hardy at WrestleCon Newark. The Hardy Boyz shared a reunion moment with The Pride of Professional Wrestling that caught the attention of fans online.While their time in All Elite Wrestling was relatively short, Jeff and Matt Hardy remained fan favorites during their run in the Tony Khan-led promotion. They maintain strong connections with several AEW stars, including Bowens, who is a former World Tag Team Champion in the Jacksonville-based promotion.Meanwhile, WrestleCon Newark also attracted several other major wrestling names, including Sting, Rikishi, Saraya, Rob Van Dam, and Bret Hart.#3. Former AEW star Jake Hager retires at the age of 43Jake Hager, who is a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, was one of AEW’s early signings. He departed the company last year after opting against signing a new deal. The star recently announced his retirement from professional wrestling at the age of 43.Hager confirmed the news during his recent appearance on Rulebreakers with Saraya.“I’m getting out of wrestling. I pretty much—I could say I’m retired from it,” he said. [H/T: Ringside News]Known in WWE as Jack Swagger, Hager transitioned to the Tony Khan-led promotion during its early days and became a vital member of Chris Jericho’s Inner Circle faction. Following the Inner Circle’s split, Hager’s appearances in the promotion became less frequent, and he officially left the company in May 2024. His final wrestling match took place last November.#2. Athena brutally trolls Toni StormAthena made headlines on Dynamite this week by attacking AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm and mocking her “Timeless” persona. The ROH Women's World Champion, who has held the title for over 900 days, earned a guaranteed AEW Women’s World Championship match after winning the Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: Texas. She has opted to challenge Toni at Forbidden Door later this month.Following her physical attack on Storm on Dynamite, Athena continued her mind games by parodying Storm’s gimmick. She even enlisted Billie Starkz to impersonate Luther.In exclusive backstage footage, Athena said:&quot;I am here, your forever ROH Champion... it's time for a new era to reign. Because, Toni, we are sick and tired of you, and it's time for something new, something fresh, something me.&quot;#1. Kenny Omega gives major career update amid AEW hiatusKenny Omega has given fans a glimpse into his current career focus while on hiatus from in-ring action. Omega’s last AEW appearance was at last month's All In, where he was defeated by Kazuchika Okada in a Winner Takes All Match for the AEW Unified Championship. Since then, The Best Bout Machine has been absent from weekly programming.Amid his hiatus, Omega revealed that he has been working on projects within the gaming industry. He shared behind-the-scenes footage of his transformation into Sagat on X.Kenny Omega @KennyOmegamanXLINKI've been really excited to show you the process of becoming Sagat for @StreetFighter. Sagat is available now. Show me your strength!The former world champion had recently collaborated with Capcom for this year’s Street Fighter 6 downloadable content trailer, taking on the roles of multiple characters, including Alex, C. Viper, Ingrid, and Sagat.