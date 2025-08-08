Former AEW champion spotted with Jeff and Matt Hardy

The Hardy Boyz, Jeff and Matt Hardy, are professional wrestling legends. The veterans have wrestled across several promotions. However, they are best known for their time in WWE. In the Stamford-based promotion, they held the tag team titles several times. They also won individual championships in the form of the WWE Championship, the World Heavyweight Championship, the ECW Championship, and more. Matt and Jeff Hardy were briefly signed to All Elite Wrestling. Although they didn't win any titles during their time there, they were a fan favorite. The brothers have a good relationship with many AEW stars. One of them is former AEW World Tag Team Champion, Anthony Bowens. The Five Tool Player was recently spotted with the two legends. They met at WrestleCon Newak. Many popular names, such as Sting, Rikishi, Saraya, Rob Van Dam, Rhyno, Jushin Liger, Brett Hart, Jinder Mahal, Toni Storm, Ric Flair, Matt Riddle, and more, attended this event. Anthony Bowens @Bowens_OfficialLINKGood times with great people ✌🏽The Hardy Boyz are currently signed to Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, where they are the reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions. Former AEW star Matt Hardy recently praised former TNA World Champion Joe HendryJoe Hendry has been the talk of the wrestling world since last year. He is one of the most over names in TNA and well as NXT. He has held the TNA World Title once and also had a lengthy Impact Digital Media Championship reign. In a recent interview with PWTorch's Brian Zilem, Matt Hardy showered the 37-year-old with praise. &quot;Joe Henry’s a special creature because of how he has combined his talents. He formerly played music, and then he loved wrestling and did it. He combined those in the mesh, and he’s just masterful on social media. He knows how to put his stuff out there and get stuff out...,&quot; said Matt Hardy. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHopefully, The Hardy Boyz will get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame someday. Only time will tell what the future holds for them.