AEW News Roundup: former WWE Champion praises Vince McMahon for making superstars, wrestling legend proposes odd gimmick change for MJF (18 August 2022)

AEW recently had one of its best-received Dynamite episodes in quite some time, but what else has been brewing on the road to All Out 2022?

With a pending World Championship unification match, the promotion has clearly kicked into high gear.

Now that some of their injured stars are making a return, can AEW regain the momentum they once had in the wrestling world?

Continue reading as we list three of the biggest recent news stories in today's AEW News Roundup.

#3 Jungle Boy shares how he and Luchasaurus fooled Christian Cage

Christian Cage first teamed up with Jurassic Express during AEW Full-Gear 2021, but their story first began shortly after the Casino Battle Royale during Double or Nothing 2021.

While cutting a heated promo during Dynamite a few weeks ago, the former ECW World Champion confessed that losing to Jungle Boy during the Battle Royal began what would end up being a long con.

During his recent interview on Steven's Wrestling Journey, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion detailed his devious plans.

"I knew, as soon as he turned, I needed to be two steps ahead of him. I talked to Luchasaurus and discussed it and I knew Christian would be thinking, 'this guy is going to come kill me.' I said, 'Here's the thing, I know you can beat him up day one, but I need you to save that for me,'" Jungle Boy said.

Jungle Boy continued, noting just how far their manipulation went.

"Nobody is going to beat him up before I do.' We came up with this plan, we tricked him, and we kept him right where we needed to have him until I got back." [H/T Fightful]

While Luchasaurus is currently back beside Jungle Boy, some fans and Jim Cornette believe this might still be a part of Cage's plan. The wrestling veteran is known for his dubious plans, after all.

#2 WWE Hall of Famer Jake "the Snake" Roberts proposed that MJF becomes a 'crybaby heel' when he returns to AEW

Could Friedman make this odd gimmick work?

MJF has been missing from AEW ever since he cut his now infamous version of the "Pipe-Bomb" promo where the star called Tony Khan a "mark."

In the meantime, fans have been clamoring for his return, some notably believing he could interfere in CM Punk's match next week.

During the most recent episode of DDP's Snake Pit, Jake Roberts went into detail about his hypothetical gimmick.

"I've got a gimmick that could be the greatest gimmick in the world, but nobody wants to do it," Roberts said. "A heel is a crybaby. MJF could pull it off [snapping fingers] that quick! If he went stomping his feet and throwing temper tantrums out there, and they started chanting 'crybaby,' he would be a millionaire tomorrow. Because everybody hates a crybaby." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

While it's currently unclear when MJF will make his return to AEW, if there's one star that could make this work, it would be The Salt of the Earth.

However, can fans see a more serious, down-to-business MJF when he returns?

#1 Chris Jericho recently praised Vince McMahon's ability to turn stars into megastars

The former AEW World Champion was once one of the biggest names in WWE. Despite his reputation around the time he left, Chris Jericho was initially more of an upper-mid carder in WWE.

The veteran even notably pointed out how he believes that his historic reign as the first Undisputed Champion was way too soon.

Chris Jericho recently appeared on AEW World Tag Team Champion Swerve Strickland's Swerve City podcast.

During the episode, Jericho pointed out how Vince McMahon turned stars like Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns into main-eventers.

"I mean look at the difference between Drew McIntyre now, prior to the last one they had. Vince worked with him to make him a top guy, [a] top star," said Chris Jericho. "Same with Roman. It's completely different now than it was before he turned heel. Brock is a baby face. I can tell right now that Vince worked with him as being a babyface. You can spot it." [36:40 onward]

Chris Jericho has always notably had a lot of respect for Vince McMahon, despite his jump to AEW. Now that the former WWE CEO has stepped down, who could possibly pick up his heavy mantel now?

