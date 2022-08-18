"We tricked him" - Former champion divulges plan made with dominant star to deceive WWE legend Christian Cage

According to former AEW Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy, he and Luchasaurus had hatched a devious plan to deal with WWE legend Christian Cage.

Christian spent months as a mentor to the Jurassic Express, helping in their maiden title win when they captured the AEW Tag Championship in January. At times, he even took a managerial role, accepting and proposing challenges on behalf of the tag team.

He did so with the Young Bucks and the Hardys, culminating in Jurassic Express losing the titles in a Ladder Match before Captain Charisma severed ties with Jungle Boy.

At first, it looked as though Luchasaurus had joined the WWE legend as his enforcer. But when Jungle Boy returned, it turned out to be a trick, as he explained during Steven's Wrestling Journey.

"I knew, as soon as he [Christian] turned, I needed to be two steps ahead of him. I talked to Luchasaurus and discussed it and I knew Christian would be thinking, 'this guy is going to come kill me.' I said, 'Here's the thing, I know you can beat him up day one, but I need you to save that for me. Nobody is going to beat him up before I do.' We came up with this plan, we tricked him, and we kept him right where we needed to have him until I got back," Jungle Boy said. (H/T Fightful)

Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus have failed to get their hands on the WWE legend thus far. The latter appeared to have some pent-up aggression when he headbutted Pat Buck last week.

Christian Cage and Matt Hardy briefly reignited their WWE feud in AEW earlier this month

After a July episode of AEW Dynamite where-in Christian verbally decimated Matt Hardy, including some brutal references towards Jeff Hardy's substance issues, the two reignited their WWE feud.

Hardy lost to the former IMPACT World Champion, who looked to deliver a ConChairTo before Luchasurus pursued him.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW And Christian Cage gets the job done, taking home the victory after an extremely physical battle here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! And Christian Cage gets the job done, taking home the victory after an extremely physical battle here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! https://t.co/oVkRELE3vf

Christian has thus far evaded the wrath of Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, with all signs pointing towards a potential clash at the upcoming All Out.

Do you think Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will get their hands on Christian Cage? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did you know Brock Lesnar got into a real fight with a legend? Vince was furious. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy