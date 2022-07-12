AEW News Roundup: Jim Cornette compares current title reign with Vince McMahon's storyline, top star talks about the possibility of bringing WWE legend in a non-wrestling role (July 12, 2022)

Welcome to another edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we bring you the latest stories from All Elite Wrestling.

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently compared a current title reign in the Jacksonville-based promotion to a popular Vince McMahon storyline. Meanwhile, a multi-time champion revealed that he is looking to reunite with a WWE legend in a non-wrestling role.

#3 Jim Cornette thinks The Young Bucks' current reign is similar to Vince McMahon's WWE Championship run

Wrestling personality Jim Cornette recently reviewed The Young Bucks' segment with Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland and Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs on his podcast.

While speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, he said that Tony Khan cares about his friends more than statistics and data:

"You know what means more to Tony Khan than statistics and data? Playmates. His friends. The people that he hugs and he’s so personally happy they came to work for him. And they will hug him and kiss him," Cornette said.

Cornette then added that The Bucks' current AEW Tag Team Championship run is similar to Vince McMahon's WWE Championship reign in 1999.

"[The Young Bucks] will figure out some way, no matter how repulsive it is to real legitimate fans of wrestling, to have all those belts so they can take those pictures and tell people they’re the greatest wrestlers of all time. Which is like f***ing Vince putting the belt on himself and saying ‘I’m the greatest wrestler of all time’ because he can."

The Young Bucks will defend their titles against Lee & Strickland and Starks & Hobbs on this week's edition of Dynamite.

#2 Billy Gunn wants to bring Road Dogg to AEW in a non-wrestling role

11-time tag team champion Billy Gunn recently expressed his desire to reunite with his former partner Road Dogg in AEW.

During his appearance on the K & S WrestleFest virtual signing, Gunn was asked about potentially reforming The New Age Outlaws. While he dismissed the idea, the Gunn Club member said that they are trying to get Road Dogg, possibly in a non-wrestling role:

"No, not reform New Age Outlaws [in AEW] because if you’ve seen Brian [‘Road Dogg’ James] lately, he’s not.... doesn’t wanna wrestle anymore. I don’t know. We’re trying to get him there. He’s got other things going; his podcast that I have to hear about every single day," Gunn said.

It remains to be seen if the WWE Hall of Famer does join Billy Gunn in All Elite Wrestling somewhere down the line.

#1 AEW personality Paul Wight heaps praise on Excalibur

AEW star Paul Wight was recently interviewed by Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, where he opened up on a variety of topics.

While speaking during the interview, Wight praised Excalibur and stated that he runs "a lot of things" by him:

"I always tease everybody on air that I'm going to get chewed up by Excalibur in the back because I run a lot of things by Excalibur. Because he's very brilliant. He's almost like a savant, the way he understands everything," Wight said.

He added:

"I mean the kids nowadays, I've been doing this for decades. The kids have changed names to all the moves. To me it's something else. A twisting twilight or something. They changed the names to everything. I'm not the guy that Excalibur is. I try to find my own style and my own pace and help the talent in the ring. And I'm enjoying that with AEW."

Paul Wight last competed in a singles match on the March 30, 2022 edition of Dark: Elevation. It will be interesting to see if he makes an in-ring return in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

