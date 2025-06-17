AEW News Roundup: Jon Moxley in legal trouble; Hurt Syndicate member's retirement update; major star pulled from show

Welcome to the latest rendition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News Roundup. Today, we've got news involving top stars and factions of the industry like Jon Moxley, The Hurt Syndicate, and more.

A new update regarding a Hurt Syndicate member has surfaced. Meanwhile, Jon Moxley has found himself in legal trouble. The world of All Elite Wrestling is abuzz, and we've a lot of headlines to cover. So, let's dive in:

#5. AEW star Dustin Rhodes retires Goldust character

Dustin Rhodes, best known for his WWE character Goldust, has officially confirmed that the iconic character is retired for good.

Responding to a fan on X, Rhodes said:

“Goldust is retired. Sorry. Happy where I am at.”

Now a key figure in the Jacksonville-based promotion as both a performer and coach, the current one-half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions, alongside Sammy Guevara, has chosen to leave the "Prince of Perversion" in the past while focusing on his current run.

#4 Carlito says AEW changed WWE's backstage environment

Carlito, now a free agent, has spoken out about how AEW’s rise influenced a change in WWE’s backstage environment.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, he described the old atmosphere as one of fear and uncertainty, but noted All Elite Wrestling’s presence means there are other places for wrestlers.

"I think now that with AEW being around, too, it’s helped. They can't; they know they can’t bully because there’s other places for people to go. That’s added to it," he said. [H/T: ITR Wrestling]

#3. Major setback for AEW star Komander

Komander has been ruled out of several upcoming shows following an injury he sustained on June 9. He was scheduled to perform at FantasticaMania Mexico 2025 and All Elite Wrestling's Summer Blockbuster, but has been pulled due to a reported shoulder issue.

All Elite Wrestling wrote Komander off TV with a backstage attack by The Hurt Syndicate, continuing storyline momentum while protecting his recovery time. He is also expected to miss the highly anticipated Grand Slam show in Mexico City this Wednesday.

#2. Massive lawsuit filed against Jon Moxley and AEW

According to a report by The Takedown on SI, Jon Moxley and All Elite Wrestling are facing a lawsuit from Broadcast Service Group’s Christopher Dispensa, who alleged he was injured during a Steel Cage Match between The Purveyor of Violence and Kenny Omega during an episode of Dynamite in May 2023.

The suit accuses Moxley of going "off-script" by shoving Dispensa, resulting in neck and shoulder injuries.

Dispensa has filed claims of civil assault, battery, and negligence against both Moxley and Tony Khan's promotion. The company has declined to comment on pending litigation. Meanwhile, Moxley remains active and is set to defend his AEW World Championship against 'Hangman' Adam Page at All In Texas.

#1. MVP confirms he's retiring within 2 years; wants retirement tour in AEW

MVP has revealed that his in-ring retirement is on the horizon, with plans to step away within the next two years. However, he intends to remain in a managerial role for the long haul, citing a potential 10–15 more years in that capacity.

Currently managing The Hurt Syndicate in Tony Khan's promotion, MVP, who was speaking on the Marking Out podcast, expressed a desire to have his final in-ring run in All Elite Wrestling.

He envisions a retirement tour that will take him across cities, giving fans one last chance to see him perform. If the Jacksonville-based promotion greenlights it, the tour will be a fitting send-off for a pivotal figure in modern wrestling.

