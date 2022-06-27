AEW News Roundup: Kenny Omega says Cody Rhodes will be part of major project, former WWE Superstar signs a lucrative deal (June 27, 2022)

Welcome to another edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we bring you the top stories from All Elite Wrestling.

Former world champion Kenny Omega recently revealed that Cody Rhodes will be a part of a prominent AEW project. Meanwhile, a former WWE Superstar confirmed he has signed a long-term contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

We round off today's edition with a news story about Thunder Rosa explaining the benefits of Paige possibly joining AEW. So without further ado, let's begin:

#3 Kenny Omega says Cody Rhodes will feature in AEW's Fight Forever video game

Cody Rhodes joined All Elite Wrestling in 2019. Along with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, he was one of the Executive Vice Presidents, in addition to being an in-ring talent. However, The American Nightmare left the promotion earlier this year and returned to WWE.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Omega discussed a number of topics. He also spoke about the AEW video game, Fight Forever, and how Cody Rhodes will still feature in it despite being a WWE Superstar:

“This may come as a surprise to people, but Cody is still in the game,” Omega said. “I was very passionate about making sure his legacy and position within the company were preserved."

He added:

"We’ve built this game from the ground up, starting everything from scratch. That’s why I thought this game could coincide with the birth of this company. You get to experience AEW from the beginning, from day one. The game is going to reflect a lot of that, even though our locker room is ever-changing."

It will be interesting to see whether Fight Forever can give competition to WWE 2K22 once it releases.

#2 Miro signs a new lucrative deal with AEW

Former TNT Champion Miro in All Elite Wrestling

Miro made his AEW debut on the September 9, 2020, episode of Dynamite. Though he has won the TNT Championship once, his overall run in the promotion has been underwhelming.

But that hasn't stopped him from signing a lucrative four-year contract with All Elite Wrestling. During a recent interview with Fightful, the 37-year-old opened up about his new deal in detail:

"They wanted me to sign a long-term deal for a reason and I signed long-term for a reason [laughs]. It's a place where I can be creatively free and now the ball is in my court. Everybody watching AEW knows that I am a world champion. I know it. I don't want to sit around and collect a check. I want to create and evolve and to become world champion. Before that, I'm focusing on the All-Atlantic Championship," said Miro.

The Redeemer also praised Tony Khan during the same interview:

"Tony Khan believes in me, he lets me do me and doesn't have to be involved in every single thing. I love working with him, I love the company, I loved the stacked roster, the opportunity...like 99% of these people I'm fighting now is for the first time. I love those challenges. I love every single time I step foot in the ring," added Miro.

Miro recently competed in the four-way match for the All-Atlantic Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. However, he failed to win the title as PAC made Clark Connors submit with the Brutalizer to become the first-ever champion.

#1 Thunder Rosa says Paige would bring "something different" to the AEW women's division

Paige recently announced that she would be leaving WWE on July 7, 2022, after a 11-year stint in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

She was forced to retire from in-ring action in 2018 and has been involved in managerial roles ever since. Her last appearance on WWE TV was on the March 20, 2020 edition of SmackDown.

During a recent interview with TV Insider, AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa opened up about the benefits of possibly signing The Anti-Diva in the Jacksonville-based promotion:

"She has so much experience. She has been wrestling since a young girl. I met her mother a few years ago at an independent show. She is a wrestler’s wrestler. She would bring something different to the women’s division as a wrestler or even if we needed a general manager. If she came to our door, I think everybody will benefit from it," Rosa said.

It will be interesting to see whether Paige joins All Elite Wrestling after her WWE departure and if she is cleared for in-ring action in the foreseeable future.

