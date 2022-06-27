"Even if we needed a general manager" - Current champion on the perks of WWE Superstar Paige potentially joining AEW

Thunder Rosa recently explained what WWE Superstar Paige could potentially bring to the table if she joins AEW in the future.

The former Divas Champion is drawing closer to hitting free agency after announcing that she will be parting ways with Vince McMahon's company on July 7th. She hasn't laced up her boots since sustaining a neck injury at a live event in late 2017. However, the 29-year-old hasn't completely shut the doors on a possible return to the squared circle.

The Anti-Diva's imminent departure from WWE has been a hard pill to swallow for many fans. But on the flip side, AEW fans have been hoping to see the British star find a new wrestling home under Tony Khan's umbrella.

Speaking to TV Insider, Thunder Rosa believes Paige has years of experience that could help elevate the entire women's locker room. The reigning Women's World Champion noted that she wouldn't back down from any challenge should the British star enter her kingdom:

"She has so much experience. She has been wrestling since a young girl. I met her mother a few years ago at an independent show. She is a wrestler’s wrestler. She would bring something different to the women’s division as a wrestler or even if we needed a general manager. If she came to our door, I think everybody will benefit from it. If anyone comes to wrestle me. I’m open to any challenge. Whoever wants a piece of me, you know where to find me. If not, I’ll send you my number right now," Rosa said.

The Anti-Diva has proven herself to be the complete package for WWE since her time away from in-ring competition. Not only has she managed the Kabuki Warriors, but she also served as the GM of SmackDown for a brief period.

Booker T believes Paige could be AEW's biggest signing

Thunder Rosa isn't the only one optimistic about the Glampire potentially jumping ship to AEW.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T asserted that the Anti-Diva is a 'bonafide' star who could be a valuable asset for Tony Khan's promotion:

"That'd be big for AEW to have someone like Paige walk out of that curtain. Paige is a star, bonafide," said Booker T.

SARAYA @RealPaigeWWE Where do you guys wanna see me next?? Where do you guys wanna see me next??

Athena (fka Ember Moon) also expressed her desire to see the veteran female star in All Elite Wrestling. Meanwhile, Paige's brother Zak Zodiac has surprisingly teased the idea of appearing alongside his sister in AEW.

Given her outstanding resume, it will be interesting to see whether Mr. Khan is willing to open his checkbook to ink a deal with the star next month.

