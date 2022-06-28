AEW News Roundup: Kurt Angle discloses reason for rejecting contract, 6-time world champion names The Rock, Stone Cold and 2 WWE legends in his Mount Rushmore (June 28, 2022)

Welcome to another edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we bring you the latest stories from All Elite Wrestling.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently revealed that he was offered a contract from the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, he rejected the offer and disclosed the reason why. A wrestling legend seemed confused by Tony Khan's photo with a recent AEW signing.

We round off today's edition with a story about Sting revealing the names of his pro wrestling Mount Rushmore. So without further ado, let's begin:

#3. Kurt Angle recently revealed that he rejected a "pretty good" AEW deal

Kurt Angle is one of the most decorated superstars to step foot inside the squared circle. The Olympic gold medalist won multiple titles during his stints in WWE and TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling).

During a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston, Angle stated that Tony Khan called him and offered him a "pretty good" contract two different times. He added that Khan wanted him to wrestle in ten matches.

"Well, you know what, they actually wanted me to wrestle in particular. Tony Khan gave me a call, wanted me to wrestle. They offered me a pretty good deal, but I just can’t do it anymore... They did offer me two different times, and they did want me to do an on-camera personality as well, or a non-wrestling role. I actually turned that down as well. I just wanted to start up my supplement company, so I wanted to put more time into that," Angle said.

While Kurt Angle rejected Khan's offer twice, it will be interesting to see whether he changes his mind somewhere down the line.

#2. Dutch Mantell recently reacted to a photo of Tony Khan and Claudio Castagnoli post-Forbidden Door

𝔻𝕣. 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 @DirtyDMantell WTF@ is going on here? One thing you can say. You’d never see @VinceMcMahon in this pose!! I think even Caesaro himself is embarrassed. Damn Tony! @THEVinceRusso WTF@ is going on here? One thing you can say. You’d never see @VinceMcMahon in this pose!! I think even Caesaro himself is embarrassed. Damn Tony! @THEVinceRusso https://t.co/nMPK0iELA1

Claudio Castagnoli (f.k.a. Cesaro in WWE) made his debut at the recently concluded AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view. He was Zack Sabre Jr.'s surprise opponent and managed to defeat the NJPW star via pinfall.

Shortly after, an image started doing the rounds on social media of Tony Khan hugging the latest AEW signing. Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell reacted to the photo and stated:

"WTF@ is going on here? One thing you can say. You’d never see @VinceMcMahon in this pose!! I think even Caesaro himself is embarrassed. Damn Tony!@THEVinceRusso," Mantell wrote.

In a hilarious response to the tweet, Vince Russo asked Mantell why the two never hugged each other like Khan and Castagnoli after all these years.

#1. Sting names four WWE legends in his pro wrestling Mount Rushmore

AEW star Sting was recently interviewed by The Schmo and was asked about his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling. While answering the question, The Icon named four WWE legends but refused to put his own name on the list:

"I’m not going to put myself in there. Obviously you have to have Hulk Hogan in there, you have to have Ric Flair in there," Sting said. "I think you’ve got to have The Rock in there. And Stone Cold [Steve Austin]."

Interestingly, the 63-year-old veteran didn't name any stars from his current promotion, All Elite Wrestling.

What happened after AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door? Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far