AEW News Roundup: Latest update on Miro, Toni Storm joins AEW, Tony Khan discusses potential streaming service (1 April 2022)

In this edition of the AEW News Roundup, we will share the latest online reactions to Toni Storm appearing on Dynamite and qualifying for the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. Miro also opened up about his current whereabouts and when we can expect his return to television.

Finally, AEW owner Tony Khan discusses the potential of the company putting its programming on a streaming service in the future. Without further ado, let's jump in.

#5. Toni Storm is the latest signing to the AEW women's roster

Former WWE star Toni Storm made a surprise debut on Dynamite this week. The Australian star was revealed as a mystery opponent of The Bunny in the inaugural Owen Hart Cup Women's Tournament, much to the delight of the fans.

She was last seen on WWE Smackdown back in December, feuding with Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. But Storm asked for her release, citing burnout as the reason for her departure.

With the former NXT UK Women’s Champ victorious in her first outing on AEW television, she’ll now get the chance to compete for the first annual Owen Cup in May. Toni Storm is a welcome addition to the All Elite Wrestling Women's roster which could benefit from her potential and connection with the wrestling audience.

#4. Latest update on Miro's whereabouts

Miro @ToBeMiro Super excited about this upcoming pilot. Living in Brooklyn has definitely opened my eyes about living in a city, walking to a gym and groceries. #Dushkin Super excited about this upcoming pilot. Living in Brooklyn has definitely opened my eyes about living in a city, walking to a gym and groceries. #Dushkin https://t.co/cqByK9UURV

Former TNT champion Miro has not been seen in Tony Khan's promotion since losing to Bryan Danielson at Full Gear 2021. He has taken time away to heal from several nagging injuries.

The Redeemer has now given an update regarding his absence. He revealed that he had been away from Dynamite due to a TV pilot he is currently involved in. Now living in Brooklyn, New York, the former Rusev is entirely focused on this unnamed project.

While there is no official timeframe on his return, wrestling fans will be eager to see Miro mixing it up in the ring soon.

#3. Paul Heyman shares his thoughts on Cody Rhodes' AEW departure

The Wise Man speaks out!

Cody Rhodes' departure from All Elite Wrestling has been the talk of the wrestling world. With rumors swirling that the American Nightmare will return to WWE at WrestleMania, Paul Heyman has offered his opinion on the matter.

In a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour, Heyman said that Cody was determined to continue the legacy of his father, Dusty, in AEW. He speculated that Cody was probably not getting involved in the decision-making process towards the end of his run, which prompted the EVP to leave:

"He’s one of the founders of the company, a lot of it is his concept, a lot of the initial phase was on him, and Cody always had a vision to fill the boots of his father, not just in the ring but behind the scenes. And the fact that he didn’t have the level of participation in decision making that he initially probably thought — this is speculation on my end, I never heard this from Cody, but just seeing the manner in which the creative end of that company grew — it doesn’t surprise me that at some point he was going to say, ‘Not what I originally envisioned and I want to see what life is like elsewhere," Heyman said.

Cody and his wife Brandi left the promotion on February 15, 2022, after they and the promotion could not agree upon a new contract. Wrestling fans are now eagerly waiting to see if the former TNT Champion will indeed debut at WrestleMania 38 to face Seth Rollins.

#2. Wardlow comments on the 'war' between AEW and WWE

Rising star Wardlow recently shared his honest assessment of whether AEW and WWE were truly competing with one another. Dynamite previously went head-to-head with NXT in the Wednesday Night Wars, which lasted from October 2, 2019, to April 7, 2021. All Elite Wrestling came out victorious as NXT ultimately shifted to Tuesday night.

Speaking to NBC Sports' Boston Ten Count, Wardlow commented on the supposed 'war' between the two companies and the major differences between the two:

"I try not to pay too much attention what people are saying on Twitter. I have seen a little bit of that interaction, I can't speak for everyone else in the locker room. Myself personally, I don't feel like we're necessarily in any type of a war, maybe if we were going head-to-head with Monday Night RAW or going head-to-head with SmackDown maybe then, but realistically i just feel like we're two completely different products."

"You know one product does entertainment, one does professional wrestling and i think it's almost hard to even compare the two. I truly feel like we are in our own league," Wardlow said.

Wardlow is currently embroiled in a heated rivalry with former Pinnacle stablemate MJF and has grown to be one of the fan favorites in the company now.

#1. Tony Khan discusses AEW potentially joining a streaming service

Tony Khan on whether AEW will be joining a streaming service.

WIll AEW eventually end up on a major streaming service, just like what WWE has done with Peacock? Tony Khan has now responded to the rumors, revealing that it has been discussed with media partner WarnerMedia.

In a recent interview with The Outlaw Nation on their show "Strong Style," Khan commented further on the topic:

“I don’t have an update on where that content will live exactly yet, but I know that eventually, we’ll get it figured out. We’re talking to WarnerMedia all the time and these are very complex and important conversations to have. But I think everybody’s aligned and wants to do the same thing, which is, make the fans happy and give the fans access to the great wrestling they want to watch,” said Tony Khan.

After the acquisition of Ring of Honor was announced in March 2022, this was considered to be a big step towards potentially bringing an all-AEW streaming service or a wrestling section led by AEW and ROH on HBO Max.

Edited by Angana Roy