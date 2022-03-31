Paul Heyman gives honest thoughts on Cody Rhodes' AEW departure

Paul Heyman gave his honest opinion about the departure of Cody Rhodes from AEW. The latter was the EVP and played an integral part in the company's foundation.

Cody and his wife Brandi left All Elite Wrestling on February 15, 2022, after the parties could not agree upon a new contract. Multiple reports noted that The American Nightmare signed with WWE a few weeks ago and is likely to debut at WrestleMania 38 to face Seth Rollins.

In a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour, Heyman said that Cody was determined to continue the legacy of his father, Dusty, in AEW.

He speculated that Cody was probably not getting involved in the decision-making process of AEW during the end of his tenure. This exclusion may have resulted in Rhodes leaving the company.

"He’s one of the founders of the company, a lot of it is his concept, a lot of the initial phase was on him, and Cody always had a vision to fill the boots of his father, not just in the ring but behind the scenes. And the fact that he didn’t have the level of participation in decision making that he initially probably thought — this is speculation on my end, I never heard this from Cody, but just seeing the manner in which the creative end of that company grew — it doesn’t surprise me that at some point he was going to say, ‘Not what I originally envisioned and I want to see what life is like elsewhere," Heyman said. [H/T - CSS]

You can check out Heyman's interview below:

Paul Heyman is very impressed with MJF

The Wise Man had nothing but praise for MJF, one of the rising stars in AEW. He believes that the 26-year-old has a bright future in the pro wrestling industry.

During the same interview, Paul Heyman proclaimed that The Salt of the Earth was not incredible but "very credible" at what he does.

"He's very credible on the mic. Incredible is not a compliment. Incredible means he's not credible. He's credible. He's very good at what he does. He's very young and he has a big future ahead of him."

MJF's contract expires in January 2024, and he has consistently talked about WWE. During his interview with Helwani, The Salt of the Earth detailed his desire to join Vince McMahon's company.

Meanwhile, Heyman will accompany Universal Champion Roman Reigns, along with The Usos. The Tribal Chief will face WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at the main event of WrestleMania Sunday on April 3, 2022.

