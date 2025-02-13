AEW News Roundup: legend passes out mid-match; MORE WWE releases? Chris Jericho update

Welcome back to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News Roundup. Today, we will take a look at stories involving a WWE legend, Chris Jericho, and more.

#4. WWE legend passed out in the ring mid-match

MJF always makes it his mission to hurt his rivals the worst way he can, either mentally or physically. This time around, he made Dustin Rhodes his target as both stars collided on this week's Dynamite in a singles match.

The two stars had an intense confrontation in a promo segment a week before and looked to take out their anger on each other. The match started with The Salt of The Earth taking the upper hand before the former Goldust gained momentum and got some offense in the latter half of the match.

The Natural hit Friedman with Cody Rhodes' signature move, the Cross Rhodes, before nailing his own finisher, the Final Reckoning. However, it wasn't enough to defeat MJF. The Wolf of Wrestling hit back with a Final Reckoning of his own before knocking the veteran out cold with the cross-face for the win.

#3. Jeff Jarrett claims that more WWE releases are on the horizon

WWE recently released numerous stars from their contract in a round of talent cuts that included Cedric Alexander, Isla Dawn, The Authors of Pain, Elektra Lopez, and more. The company also opted to not renew Sonya Deville's contract. These talent cuts would become a major talking point for the professional wrestling community as usual.

Jeff Jarrett has now expressed his thoughts on the recent talent cuts. Speaking on his My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, the legendary AEW star stated that more releases are in store, adding, "That's just the nature of the beast!"

"I would say more's coming in a continual (...) there is no post-Wrestlemania and then take a deep breath and then you're good for another 12 months. I think those days are gone; I think every couple of months that's just going to be the nature of the beast because of the way they operate now," he said. [2:33-2:49]

#2. Chris Jericho shares an interesting update ahead of AEW Grand Slam 2025

Chris Jericho is headed to Australia along with other AEW stars for Grand Slam 2025. The promotion is set to host its first-ever show in the country on February 15 at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

Tony Khan and Co. have planned an incredible lineup of matches for the event. The promotion is also set to tape ROH Global Wars Down Under on February 15. At the show, Chris Jericho's Learning Tree will take on The Outrunners and Bandido in a six-man tag team match.

The former WWE star took to Instagram to share an update ahead of The Learning Tree's departure for Brisbane. Jericho threatened his opponents that a humiliating beatdown was coming their way.

Jericho wrote, "The Learning Tree is headed to Brisbane everybody 👋🌳!! And @turbofloyd_, @truthmagnum & @bandidowrestler …on Saturday Night at the @brisentcent, we are gonna shove Wallabies & Wombats up yer a*se and consider it FAIR DINKUM! @aew @ringofhonor #AEWGrandSlam #AEWGlobalWars @teg_sport."

#1. WWE Hall of Famer reacts to rising AEW star mocking Mercedes Mone on Dynamite

Harley Cameron has been rising the ranks all of a sudden with a wave of momentum behind her. She is set to face Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship at Grand Slam: Australia.

Cameron has been steadily developing her character, and the Australian has the support of fans behind her as she goes into the match against The CEO. The 31-year-old mocked Mercedes Mone with a muppet that resembled the TBS Champion on this week's Dynamite.

The segment was a huge hit, with many applauding Cameron's entertaining character. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry also praised the 31-year-old on X.

''Very good!''

Harley Cameron is bent on making Mercedes Mone feel her wrath at Grand Slam: Australia. It will be interesting to see if she dethrones The CEO this weekend.

