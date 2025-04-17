AEW News Roundup: Nick Khan's unexpected statement, Blockbuster new signing announced, Top star hospitalized, Darby Allin spotted

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor roundup. Today, we're going to take a look at news stories involving Nick Khan, Darby Allin, and more.

Nick Khan took a brutal dig at Tony Khan with an unexpected statement. A popular star who WWE was interested in has debuted in AEW. Darby Allin was spotted on his Mount Everest climb adventure. So, without further ado, let's dive into these stories:

#5. Nick Khan takes brutal dig at Tony Khan

AEW launched back in 2019 and hired several popular former WWE stars. However, a shift is happening now with many of its stars transitioning to the Stamford-based company, such as Penta, Rey Fenix, Jade Cargill, and more.

WWE President Nick Khan rarely does interviews and speaks in public, but he recently spoke up about AEW on the Bill Simmons podcast. He credited the promotion for their pool of talent, but assumes a lot of them will jump ship once their contracts end. He also took a brutal dig at Tony Khan while stating he respects his father:

“In terms of the other wrestling promotional company, they have a lot of talented wrestlers. We’re happy about that. When contractually they are available to be talked to and have conversations with, assume a number of them will come over. And nothing but respect for the father who finances it and owns the Jaguars and all those other things.” [H/T: F4WOnline]

Khan also took another dig at the promotion in the same conversation by stating that WWE only hires wrestlers they intend to use rather than having them sit on the bench.

#4. A major star WWE was interested in made his AEW debut

AEW Dynamite witnessed the blockbuster debut of Josh Alexander, who was on WWE's watchlist for a minute. The star made his debut as the wild card entry in the Owen Hart Cup match against Hangman Page.

The former TNA World Champion had announced that he would be leaving his former promotion earlier this year. Many fans would begin speculating and wonder if he would join All Elite Wrestling or not after reports suggested that he would be coming to Tony Khan's promotion instead of WWE.

The Walking Weapon impressed everyone in his match against Hangman Page, but the latter managed to walk away with the win. Following the match, Don Callis and Kyle Fletcher showed up to confront Adam Page, which led Alexander to blindside him and seemingly join their ranks.

#3. New champions crowned at AEW Dynamite after major twist

A match for the AEW World Trios Champion was scheduled to take place at Dynamite: Spring Break Thru this week. The Opps' Samoa Joe, Katsoyuri Shibata, and Hook were set to take on The Death Riders' Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta.

Hook was, unfortunately, attacked by The Death Riders and hospitalized. It was then announced that The Opps would have to take on their opponents in a 2-on-3 handicap match. However, in a shocking twist, Powerhouse Hobbs would be revealed as the third member of The Opps to fill Hook's spot in the match.

The match was a hard-fought affair with both teams dishing out punishment. However, Samoa Joe choked Jon Moxley out and won the AEW World Trios Titles.

#2. A first look released of Darby Allin's Mount Everest climb

Darby Allin's Mount Everest climb is officially underway. The former TNT Champion was scheduled to climb the mountain last year, but those plans were delayed due to a foot injury that occurred in a match with Jay White in March 2024.

After The Death Riders wrote him off TV with an attack on Rampage in December. Allin would then start his training to prepare for the journey of climbing Mount Everest. Some first looks have been shared of Darby's climb, after Adventure Consultants shared a few pictures of him and the crew.

#1. Tony Khan might have AEW expand to ten PPVs per year

As of now, AEW has expanded on the number of PPVs since its inception in 2019. The promotion first had four PPVs when it started, and now possesses nine shows.

The Hollywood Reporter published a report with comments from Khan regarding his shows. According to the report, it seems that Tony Khan thinks that nine PPVS is the sweet spot for the company and is happy with the number. However, he is considering expanding that number up to some point.

All Elite Wrestling is currently preparing for one of its biggest shows of the year with Double or Nothing steadily approaching on May 25th.

