AEW News Roundup: Departed WWE Superstar's family member teases working with Tony Khan; was The Undertaker vs. Sting ever in the cards? (July 11, 2022)

A recently-departed WWE Superstar's brother is delighted at the idea of working in a Jacksonville-based promotion.

Meanwhile, did Sting vs. The Undertaker feel like a missed opportunity? To many, it did. We have a former WWE producer who revealed whether the company ever discussed the possibility of this dream matchup.

With these two lead stories, we'll cap off today's roundup with Tony Khan responding to a fan claiming that he has given up on a female star.

#3. Paige's brother Zak Zodiac wants to work with his sister in AEW

Paige's long and illustrious run with WWE is officially in the books now, and wrestling fans are wondering what's next for The Anti-Diva. The latter hasn't completely shut the doors on a potential in-ring return.

Interestingly, a fan recently suggested the idea of seeing Paige work as the manager of her brother Zak Zodiac in AEW.

Zodiac responded to the tweet by stating that he would love to work with his sister in Tony Khan's promotion.

#2. Road Dogg on whether WWE ever discussed Sting vs. The Undertaker

The Phenom vs. The Icon was a dream match for millions

Wrestling fans have clamored for decades to see the dream clash between two of wrestling's most legendary personas in The Undertaker and Sting.

When The Icon shockingly came to WWE in 2014, many thought Vince McMahon would pull the trigger on the two cornerstones of their respective promotions (WWE and WCW).

Unfortunately, The Vigilante was first pitted against Triple H in his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 31, which he surprisingly lost. The veteran returned months later to challenge then-WWE Champion Seth Rollins at Night of Champions in 2015.

The face-painted star lost that match as well, and also suffered a career-threatening injury.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Dogg divulged that Sting vs. The Undertaker was never close to happening. The veteran also described how the writers felt about the idea of seeing that matchup:

“The only talks of that were dream match talks in the writers’ room and on chat rooms and stuff, ‘Oh, man, that was the match.’ I talk to people that still want that match today. I do not want to watch that match today, if I’m just being honest with you, but [it] would have been a great match back in its prime with two doctored-up entrances, like they do at ‘Mania, and have that match. It would have been iconic, for sure."

The Undertaker finally rode off into the sunset in 2020, while Sting experienced a career resurgence after jumping to AEW.

#1. Tony Khan provides an update on Penelope Ford's AEW absence

Tony Khan @TonyKhan @RocBoiJJ



#AEWRampage @thePenelopeFord Not at all, total opposite in fact; she’s a great wrestler, and I can’t wait until she’s medically cleared to come back. She’s been in some classic @AEW matches, and hopefully she’ll be in many more! @RocBoiJJ @thePenelopeFord Not at all, total opposite in fact; she’s a great wrestler, and I can’t wait until she’s medically cleared to come back. She’s been in some classic @AEW matches, and hopefully she’ll be in many more!#AEWRampage

Penelope Ford hasn't been seen in AEW programming since her triumph against Angelica Risk on the January 15th episode of Dark.

In the wake of her prolonged absence, a fan asked Tony Khan whether he had given up on Ford. In response, Khan quashed the rampant speculation and revealed that the AEW star hasn't been medically cleared to compete in the squared circle:

"Not at all, total opposite in fact; she’s a great wrestler, and I can’t wait until she’s medically cleared to come back. She’s been in some classic @AEW matches, and hopefully she’ll be in many more!" Khan tweeted.

While Tony Khan hasn't disclosed the nature of Ford's injury, he has hinted at a bright future for the 29-year-old star.

