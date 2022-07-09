"Total opposite" - Tony Khan hits back at rumors saying he has given up on popular AEW star

AEW President Tony Khan put an end to the clamors of having given up on AEW star Penelope Ford.

Penelope Ford has been missing from the active AEW Women's roster this year. After joining AEW in 2019, Ford began managing her real-life partner Kip Sabian in a riveting feud against Joey Janela. She was an integral part of numerous exquisite matches and storylines, such as the Beach Break wedding and the "best man" angle with Miro.

A fan recently asked Tony Khan about Ford's absence from AEW programming this year. Responding to the query, Tony Khan took to Twitter to put an end to some negative speculations. Praising the wrestler, the AEW boss stated that he eagerly awaits her medical clearance.

"Not at all, total opposite in fact; she’s a great wrestler, and I can’t wait until she’s medically cleared to come back. She’s been in some classic @AEW matches, and hopefully she’ll be in many more!" Khan tweeted.

#AEWRampage @thePenelopeFord Not at all, total opposite in fact; she’s a great wrestler, and I can’t wait until she’s medically cleared to come back. She’s been in some classic @AEW matches, and hopefully she’ll be in many more! @RocBoiJJ @thePenelopeFord Not at all, total opposite in fact; she’s a great wrestler, and I can’t wait until she’s medically cleared to come back. She’s been in some classic @AEW matches, and hopefully she’ll be in many more!#AEWRampage

Penelope Ford has delivered both as a manager and a wrestler in Tony Khan's promotion

While doing her bit as a manager for Sabian, Ford also gradually began to stamp her presence as an in-ring competitor. The former CZW performer was Britt Baker's last-minute replacement at Double or Nothing 2021 and she capitalized on it.

Teaming up with The Bunny, Ford enthralled the audience with a lengthy feud against Anna Jay and Tay Conti last year. The well-received feud culminated in an eye-widening brutal match at New Year's Smash on Dec 31, 2021, which is still talked about.

However, pro-wrestling has its fair share of appreciation and critique. While the match was admired by the majority of fans and veterans, WCW veteran Disco Inferno opined differently.

"I can't believe those girls in AEW did all that crazy sh*t just for some Meltzer Stars," Disco Inferno mentioned.

The Superbad Girl went on to earn a shot at the AEW Women's title against Hiraku Shida at Fyter Fest last year, where she came up short. However, fans got a glimpse of her in-ring potential as many eagerly await the return of Penelope Ford.

