Former WWE Superstar Paige's family member open to working a surprising role with her in AEW

Former WWE Superstar Paige's older brother, Zak Zodiac, recently entertained the idea of potentially working with his sister in AEW.

Earlier this week, Paige bid farewell to the WWE Universe after her contract officially expired on July 7. Her exit ended her incredible 11-year stint with Vince McMahon's company.

The Anti-Diva had already cemented her legacy as one of the fastest-rising British stars to reach stardom in WWE before an unfortunate injury forced her to retire in 2018.

With her departure from the Stamford-based promotion, there's some level of excitement among fans hoping to see her sign with Tony Khan's company. Paige's brother Zodiac, who recently teased a possible brother-sister alliance in AEW, has fueled those speculations again.

A few hours back, a wrestling fan asked Mr. Khan whether he ever wondered about bringing Zodiac and Saraya (as his manager) into the company. In response, Zak stated that he liked the idea.

You can check out the tweet below:

"I like this idea lol," Zodiac replied.

The former Divas Champion recently asserted that she's open to working with AEW if the "money" offered to her feels right.

The British star is officially a free agent now, and it will be interesting to see what she plans on doing in the wrestling business next.

Thunder Rosa wants to see Paige in AEW

AEW Women's champion Thunder Rosa recently expressed a desire to see Paige bring her talent to Tony Khan's company.

Speaking to TV Insider, La Mera Mera believes the former WWE Superstar will strengthen the AEW women's division and can help put it on the map:

"She would bring something different to the women’s division as a wrestler or even if we needed a general manager. If she came to our door, I think everybody will benefit from it," Rosa said.

As of now, The Glampire has been announced her first-post WWE appearance later this year. The Anti-Diva will return to her native country of the United Kingdom for the "Frightmare IV" event on October 15th in Norwich.

It is unknown what she will be doing on the show, but the British star is certain to receive a loud reception from her home crowd.

