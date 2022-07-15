AEW News Roundup: Ric Flair pokes fun at former WWE Superstar; Jon Moxley's opponent for All Out pay-per-view accidentally confirmed? (July 15, 2022)

Welcome to another exciting edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we bring you the biggest news stories swirling around All Elite Wrestling.

Wrestling fans witnessed a newsworthy episode of AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night 1 last night. One of the most notable talking points coming out of the show was Ric Flair blasting Chris Jericho for his promo.

Meanwhile, the company may have accidentally spoiled Jon Moxley's opponent for the All Out pay-per-view. On a related note, Paul Wight has teased a massive return to the show.

Without further ado, let's dive straight into today's roundup.

#3. Ric Flair takes a massive jab at AEW star Chris Jericho

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy

Where Did You Buy That Cheap Suit? Obviously Not From Living Legend In Your Own Mind. Shawn Michaels Wanna Be. Ric Flair Never Will Be. WOOOOO!Where Did You Buy That Cheap Suit? Obviously Not From @GentsPlaybook Living Legend In Your Own Mind. Shawn Michaels Wanna Be. Ric Flair Never Will Be. WOOOOO! Where Did You Buy That Cheap Suit? Obviously Not From @GentsPlaybook https://t.co/6M2UNLWtSR

Ahead of his highly-anticipated barbed-wire-everywhere match against Eddie Kingston, Chris Jericho cut a scathing promo to hype up the bout on Fyter Fest Night 1 last night.

During the rip-roaring segment, The Wizard called himself the "living legend," which didn't sit well with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

The Nature Boy took to Twitter and quipped that Jericho is a living legend in his own mind. Flair even called The JAS leader a "Shawn Michaels wannabe."

You can check out his tweet below:

"Living Legend In Your Own Mind. Shawn Michaels Wanna Be. Ric Flair Never Will Be. WOOOOO! Where Did You Buy That Cheap Suit? Obviously Not From @GentsPlaybook," Flair tweeted.

This isn't the first time Ric Flair has taken a jibe at Chris Jericho. Earlier this year, he vented his anger on social media for acknowledging Le Champion as the "G.O.A.T."

#2. Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk for the Undisputed AEW World Championship at All Out?

Last night on AEW Dynamite, the company officially announced that the All Out pay-per-view will once again go down from the NOW Arena in Chicago on September 4th.

Interestingly, the company seems to have spoiled the possible main event for the show via a graphic poster and promotional video.

It shows CM Punk and Jon Moxley holding the coveted AEW World Championship, which suggests a potential unification match between the two men at the star-studded event.

The Straight Edge Superstar has been on the sidelines recuperating from foot surgery. While there's no word on his return timeframe, the image indicates the company's potential plans for All Out.

#1. Paul Wight could return for All Out pay-per-view

The former Big Show

Paul Wight hasn't wrestled in a match since the March 30th taping of AEW Dark: Elevation, where he defeated Austin Green.

Speaking to The Sportster, Wight noted that while he is laser-focused on his broadcasting commitments, he and Mr. Khan are discussing a possible return storyline for him ahead of All Out this year:

"Oh, we're definitely looking [On competing at All Out].... There's always an opportunity to work with younger talent out there. I've been really focused on the commentary part of it," said Wight. ''If anything comes up, storyline-wise, there's a few things that Tony Khan and I have been working together on off the books, and we're trying to find the right place to put it in, and then we'll introduce it."

The former WWE Superstar has also teased portraying the comical "Captain Insano" persona from The Waterboy movie (1998).

With a slew of injuries to the top names plaguing the roster lately, it will be interesting to see whether the company brings back Wight to lure some eyeballs to the product.

Find out which AEW star has been compared to both Goldberg and Chyna here

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you want to see in action at AEW All Out? CM Punk Paul Wight 7 votes so far