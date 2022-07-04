AEW News Roundup: Surprising details on why Vince McMahon botched WWE legend's run; Hollywood actress reacts to Liv Morgan's title win (July 04, 2022)

Welcome to another edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we compile all the compelling stories swirling around the world of All Elite Wrestling.

#3. Vince Russo on how Vince McMahon accidentally "botched" AEW star Sting's WWE run

Stephen Roe @V1_OSW Seeing Sting wrestle on TV in 2021 in crazy



So happy to see him rewrite his "last run" with WWE Seeing Sting wrestle on TV in 2021 in crazySo happy to see him rewrite his "last run" with WWE https://t.co/ZhHmuzD2tF

Sting's short stint with WWE left a sour taste in the mouths of fans and industry veterans alike.

The Icon competed in four matches during 2014-15, of which he lost two consecutive pay-per-view bouts against Triple H and Seth Rollins, respectively.

On top of that, wrestling fans wanted to see a blockbuster dream match between Sting and The Undertaker, which obviously couldn't happen after The Icon sustained a career-ending injury.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo asserted that Vince McMahon didn't follow Sting's career, which explains his controversial booking:

"Bro, people find this hard to believe and Brian can back me up here. They find it hard to believe, bro, he doesn't watch any other product. I guarantee you he didn't know Surfer Sting, he didn't know young Sting, he didn't know Crow Sting. I guarantee you bro. Of course, he knew the name Sting, but to really know his career. I mean, Brian, I guarantee you Vince didn't know it,' Russo said.

Sting's WWE run has now become a thing of the past as he's rewriting the final chapter of his legendary career in AEW.

The 63-year-old last wrestled in a triumphant trios match at Forbidden Door, which pushed his current record to an impressive 9-0. Although The Icon hasn't competed in any singles matches, he's still managed to wow fans while helping along his young protege Darby Allin.

#2. AEW star Miro's wife Lana reacts to Liv Morgan winning SmackDown Women's Championship

Liv Morgan probably had one of the biggest nights of her career at Money in the Bank last night.

Not only did she win the briefcase, but she also went on to have a successful cash-in on a worn-out Ronda Rousey, who retained her SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya.

Wrestling fans have been positively reacting to Morgan fulfilling her prophecy of becoming women's champion for the first time in her career.

C.J. Perry (fka Lana) also took to Twitter to congratulate her friend on finally realizing her dream:

"Congrats @YaOnlyLivvOnce on becoming Champion!!!!! Amazing seeing your dreams come true ! #AndNew," Perry tweeted.

#1. AEW star Wardlow says he's better than WWE legend Batista

The Wardog is still running roughshod over his challengers

Wrestling fans have often drawn comparisons between Wardlow and Batista due to their similar career paths. Both men have played the role of a henchman for their respective factions before embarking on a solo run.

Interestingly, Mr. Mayhem uses a Powerbomb Symphony, which calls to mind the WWE legend's signature move, the Batista Bomb.

During a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, AEW's Wardlow revealed that he is always flattered to hear similarities between himself and Batista. The Wardog even made a bold statement, claiming that he's better than the former multi-time WWE Champion:

"I am always very flattered with comparisons to Batista. Of course, I have to have some more confidence so I'll go on a limb and say I'm better than Batista, which I know is a hell of a statement but any comparisons to him are honesty flattering. I was a huge Batisa fan, the biggest Batista fan. He's very much a large reason why I'm sitting here and talking to you today. So, I love it," Wardlow said.

Wardlow is now set to challenge Scorpio Sky for the TNT Championship in a street fight on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.

