AEW News Roundup: Tony Khan discusses potential collaboration with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, WWE SmackDown Superstar spotted with All Elite Wrestling star (July 27, 2022)

#3. Tony Khan on potentially working together with Stephanie McMahon and Triple H

AEW President Tony Khan doubts Triple H and Stephanie McMahon would be willing to work with the Jacksonville-based promotion in the future.

While speaking during his interview with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, Khan stated that he would be open to working with any pro wrestling promotion in the world if the circumstances are favorable:

"I'm not sure if that's the case, but I would certainly be open to talk with pretty much any wrestling promotion in the world about how to work together if the circumstances are right," said Khan. "We've worked with, I would say, in terms of securing footage or providing talent with probably a dozen companies around the world, including Ring of Honor before I was the owner, when they were owned by Sinclair. I'd like to think that was positively received by them and we did things to help them out when they were in tough times and I think that goodwill helped us in the sale process."

It remains to be seen if there will be a collaboration between WWE and AEW following Vince McMahon's retirement in the foreseeable future.

#2. WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura spotted with AEW star Emi Sakura

WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura

Former Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura was recently spotted training with AEW star Emi Sakura and ex-WWE Superstar Killer Kross.

The photo was shared by the Daniel Gracie Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu School on Instagram:

The King of Strong Style defeated Ludvig Kaiser on last week's WWE SmackDown. Meanwhile, Sakura ended up losing her match against Toni Storm in the most recent edition of AEW Dark: Elevation.

#1. Former WCW star Disco Inferno slams wrestling legend Jim Cornette

Disco Inferno recently bashed Jim Cornette for his frequent "personal attacks" on AEW stars.

While speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Inferno admitted that Cornette's views on wrestling are "spot on," however, he takes it too far by personally attacking the stars. Disco Inferno stated that it is unnecessary, and he is not a fan of it:

"The problem with Cornette is the substance of when he talks about wrestling is kind of spot-on. But he just - I don't know what the deal is with him and why this is necessary - he goes into personal attacks on these guys. You know, Jericho, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks. And it's just like, it's not necessary. Why can't he just review the shows and just give us his take? But he just goes after these people, personally attacking them. I'm not a fan of that," said Inferno.

He added:

"Cornette's brilliant when it comes to wrestling, laying out matches and stuff, what works, what doesn't. But that kind of gets lost when he starts going into these personal attacks on these guys."

It will be interesting to see if Jim Cornette responds to Disco Inferno's remarks on the next episode of his podcast.

