"I'm not a fan of that" - Wrestling legend hammers Jim Cornette for getting personal with top AEW stars

WCW legend Disco Inferno has slammed Jim Cornette for personal remarks aimed at top AEW stars.

Jim Cornette has been known to make it personal with numerous wrestlers over the years. It's no secret that some modern talents such as Kenny Omega aren't in Cornette's good books. In recent times, some of his statements have been touted as distasteful by many wrestling fans.

The industry veteran even went so far as to suggest a mental evaluation for fans who like the former AEW Champion's wrestling style.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno slammed Cornette for dishing out personal attacks to AEW stars like Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega:

"The problem with Cornette is the substance of when he talks about wrestling is kind of spot-on. But he just - I don't know what the deal is with him and why this is necessary - he goes into personal attacks on these guys. You know, Jericho, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks. And it's just like, it's not necessary. Why can't he just review the shows and just give us his take? But he just goes after these people, personally attacking them. I'm not a fan of that," said Inferno (02:27 - 02:58)

The former WCW Cruiserweight Champion further opined that hurling personal insults hampers Cornette's credence:

"Cornette's brilliant when it comes to wrestling, laying out matches and stuff, what works, what doesn't. But that kind of gets lost when he starts going into these personal attacks on these guys," Disco added. (02:59 - 03:09)

Dave: Steinbrenner’s idiot sons gotta come see me @daveusesthis Jim Cornette is great at storytelling and has an insane level of memory recall, which makes for a great wrestling historian. What negates all that is like 95% of Jim Cornette’s personal opinions. Jim Cornette is great at storytelling and has an insane level of memory recall, which makes for a great wrestling historian. What negates all that is like 95% of Jim Cornette’s personal opinions.

Jim Cornette wants Kenny Omega to stay away from wrestling, advises him to get a new job

Kenny Omega was last seen at Full Gear in November 2021 where he lost the AEW World Championship to Hangman Page. The Best Bout Machine was dealing with several nagging injuries, prompting him to go on hiatus and undergo multiple surgeries.

Speaking recently on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the former commentator stated that Omega should quit wrestling and take up a new profession. Cornette then mocked the former AEW World Champion's fondness for video games:

"I just think he should take this time off to reflect on his profession and get a new one so that we don't have to watch him anymore. You know what? He could be the richest video game developer in the world and just develop video games out the sphincter constantly, and I would just be happy as long as he isn't involved in the wrestling business," said Cornette. (Read more here)

AEW FOREVER @AEWandTNAfan5 “If he wants to make rent, if he wants to buy his fancy McDonald’s double cheeseburger meal, he has to talk about the things that are going to get attention and a lot of the time, that’s going to be your’s truly.”



- Kenny Omega On Jim Cornette



From Twitch “If he wants to make rent, if he wants to buy his fancy McDonald’s double cheeseburger meal, he has to talk about the things that are going to get attention and a lot of the time, that’s going to be your’s truly.”- Kenny Omega On Jim Cornette From Twitch https://t.co/0IOixpVDei

Jim Cornette has never been one to mince words when speaking his mind. The veteran has a polarizing following, with some fans deeming him funny as well as offensive at times.

What's your take on Disco Inferno's statements about Cornette? Let us know in the comments section below!

