AEW News Roundup: Top champion vacates titles and quits company, Triple H open to bringing back former WWE star, and more

The first story of today will feature former AEW World Tag Team Champion Rey Fenix and his decision to vacate both his Latin American and World Cruiserweight championships. The second story will be that of Dustin Rhodes, formerly known as Goldust, calling out WWE star Brock Lesnar after he attacked his brother Cody Rhodes on Monday Night RAW.

With the final story of the day, we will be looking at Triple H leaving the door open for a former Divas champion to make a comeback anytime she wants.

Former AEW Tag Team champion Rey Fenix vacates AAA titles

Rey Fenix, who was once a tag team champion in AEW, took to Instagram to announce that he was vacating his AAA titles. He was the reigning World Cruiserweight and Latin American champion with the Mexican promotion.

He posted a video on Instagram with the caption:

"Thanks to all the fans @luchalibreaaa this is not goodbye, if not, see you soon. #Animo #MexaKing

He last wrestled for AAA in December of 2022 and has been inactive ever since. It will be interesting to see if he will continue with AEW and what the future holds.

Dustin Rhodes calls out Brock Lesnar

Former WWE star Dustin Rhodes called out Brock Lesnar on Twitter after The Beast Incarnate viciously attacked Cody Rhodes in front of his family on Monday Night Raw. Rhodes, formerly known as Goldust, posted a message saying:

"If I could I would. Everyone knows I still have gas in the tank. Codeman's got this. [Middle finger emoji] Brock."

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar will take on each other for the third time this year on August 5th at WWE SummerSlam. With both men having one win each, this should be the final installment in what has been a riveting rivalry for the American Nightmare.

Saraya opens up on her WWE exit

Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, recently spoke about her exit from the WWE and revealed that even Triple H was shocked at the news that her contract would not be renewed.

Speaking to Inside The Ropes, the AEW star said:

“Then a month down the line, Vince and Johnny took a little hiatus and then Triple H came in and kind of took over and he had no idea that they didn’t renew my contract, he had no idea. He just called me and was just like, ‘So what was the deal? Did you just want to leave?’ And I was just like, ‘Well, it wasn’t that, it was just I wasn’t of use, I guess anymore, and that was on their side.’ I had that conversation with Hunter and he was really, really great. And he was like, you know, if you want to come back the doors open, you know, and it’s, he was really, really gracious and kind and he always has been,” Saraya said. [H/T- Inisde the Ropes]

Saraya suffered a major neck injury which forced her to retire from in-ring competition. She moved to AEW last year and has been involved in matches after successfully coming out of retirement.