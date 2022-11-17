"Glad to see she's back up and running" - WWE Hall of Famer lauds AEW star Saraya for making in-ring return after career threatening injury

WWE legend Ric Flair has sent a lot of kind words to AEW star Saraya following her announcement that she will be returning to the ring at Full Gear on November 19.

The former Paige was forced into early retirement in 2018 following a series of neck injuries that became so severe that if she continued to wrestle, she could have done more damage to herself in the long run.

However, almost five years out since her last official match, last week, the former Divas Champion revealed to the AEW fans that she will be making her in-ring return at the upcoming Full Gear event. The Anti-Diva will face Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. in a grudge match.

One person who is thrilled to see Saraya back in action is WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, who spoke about the upcoming grudge match on the most recent edition of To Be The Man podcast, where he had nothing but nice things to say about the returning star, even saying that she needs to win at Full Gear.

“Absolutely [needs to get the win], there’s another example we were talking about on severe neck injuries, I don’t know how all of a sudden she got well but I certainly wish her well, she was a hell of a hand. She’s still young and I wish her nothing but the best. I kept hearing her name Saraya and I didn’t realise it was Paige, I missed her on TV I’ve been travelling so much I’ve missed some of the AEW shows, but I’m glad to see she’s back up and running," said Flair [From 45:58 to 46:34]

Only time will tell how far the former WWE Superstar can go in AEW, but rest assured that she is going to give everything she can to pick up the win at Full Gear.

Saraya's family was pleased to hear that she had been cleared

Not only were AEW fans worldwide thrilled to hear that Saraya will be back in action at Full Gear, but it seems her family was also over the moon at the news.

Following her announcement on Dynamite, the former WWE Superstar shared a FaceTime call with her family to give them the news personally, with this screenshot encapsulating how everyone felt.

SARAYA @Saraya When I told my family I was cleared 🥹 When I told my family I was cleared 🥹 https://t.co/qyEcpQk9Tq

The former Divas Champion will appear on this week's edition of Dynamite to promote her upcoming match with Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., as the two ladies will once again go face-to-face with microphones in hand.

