Saraya (fka Paige) shares her family's reaction to being medically cleared to compete again in AEW

AEW star Saraya (fka Paige) has been cleared to wrestle again after being away from active competition for four years due to a neck injury. The former two-time Divas Champion recently shared her family's reaction to the positive development.

Saraya was signed to WWE between 2011 and 2022 before her contract expired in July. The Glampire later joined AEW and made her debut during the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite. Last month, Dave Meltzer reported that Saraya would be able to wrestle again.

The former SmackDown general manager has been engaged in a feud with Britt Baker for the past few months. The two stars have had multiple verbal altercations as their rivalry intensifies. During the latest episode of Dynamite, Saraya announced that she was ready to step inside the ring again.

After the announcement, she posted a picture on Twitter of her family's reaction to the delightful news of her in-ring comeback. You can check out the image below:

When I told my family I was cleared

Saraya to have her first in-ring match after nearly four years

The former Paige has featured in several non-wrestling roles, including as a commentator, panelist, and general manager of SmackDown in recent years. However, she is now set to lace up her wrestling boots again.

In July, former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker referred to the former WWE star as her dream opponent.

"I'm a huge fan of Paige. I love her. I love her mom. I've wrestled her mom before actually. But she's such an inspirational female. That girl has gone through it all and she's still, pardon my swearing, but she's such a bad b***h and she has that everything roll off your back energy".

The British star has since reportedly met several doctors and undergone tests to confirm her wrestling return. Her first opponent will be none other than Britt Baker, as the two mega stars are scheduled to lock horns at Full Gear.

It will be the AEW star's first wrestling match since 2017 and her first bout against Baker. Fans will have to wait and see if she can outclass her opponent on November 19.

What do you think of The Glampire's match against Baker at Full Gear? Sound off in the comments below.

