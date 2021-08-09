AEW News roundup: Top commentator feels Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman will fit in Tony Khan's promotion, The Young Bucks mock WWE and more (August 8, 2021)

Welcome to today's edition of the AEW News Roundup featuring Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Ric Flair, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks. As is the case every day, there were plenty of notable events in and around the AEW universe. Here, we'll look at the five most notable ones.

A former WWE Champion commented on the possibility of Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and Ric Flair joining AEW.

The Young Bucks updated their Twitter bio to take a blatant shot at recent developments in WWE.

A titleholder in NJPW hopes to face Kenny Omega one day. Chris Jericho revealed his thoughts on wrestling in a death match once again. Lastly, Malakai Black opened up on how his relationship nearly broke down with WWE towards the end of his run there.

Without delay, let's get into it.

#5 Paul Wight comments on Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and Ric Flair joining AEW

Paul Wight feels it would be great to see the likes of Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman and Ric Flair possibly join AEW.

Wyatt, Strowman, and Flair were recently released by WWE and many fans feel that they could potentially end up in Tony Khan's promotion.

Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman, in particular, are genuine main event attractions. Paul Wight spoke about the possibility of AEW signing the former WWE champions and what they could add to an already stacked roster.

"For those other talents like Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Ric Flair, and all those guys, there’s always an opportunity for people of that calibre to be a part of AEW and contribute. That’s the thing with wrestling. You never say never," Paul Wight explained. "It would be great to see those guys come in and be it’d be great to see some of the young AEW talent get the chance to interact with guys who have seen that massive stardom and how that moulds your performances and in-ring psychology. They can learn from that and prepare these young AEW talents for what’s coming in the future, giving them the opportunity to grow and be part of what's going to be a globally impactful company." (H/T: The Ring Report)

Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman will immediately add a different dimension to AEW.

Wyatt is known to be one of the best creative minds in the business, while Strowman is a super athlete who could become a valuable member of any roster. Ric Flair has all the makings of a terrific manager and a wealth of wrestling knowledge which could help up and coming stars.

The Firefly Funhouse match is still one of my favourite cinematic matches



Bray Wyatt’s creativity is on another level pic.twitter.com/GM4NbPi7c0 — Wrestle Views (@TheWrestleViews) August 3, 2021

It seems far-fetched to think all three will land up in AEW soon, but if they do, fans will be in for something special.

