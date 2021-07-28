AEW News Roundup: Top star comments on Sting's signing, Former WWE writer blasts Tony Khan over signings, Kenny Omega on his hopes for Rampage, and more (27th July, 2021)

Welcome to the 27th July 2021 edition of the AEW News Roundup. Excitement levels are at an all-time high if you're an AEW fan with some of the rumors going around. We bring you the best of those developments in the world of All Elite Wrestling.

We start with a top AEW star and executive speaking about signing Sting and how the process panned out. Tony Khan has caught some serious criticism from a former WWE and WCW writer over his recent signing spree.

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega spoke about what he expects and hopes for from the upcoming AEW weekly show in August. A former WWE manager and AEW personality held talks with Tony Khan regarding the women's decision and shared her ideas to improve upon it.

Finally, Cody Rhodes discusses his historic, five-star classic against his brother Dustin Rhodes at Double or Nothing 2019.

# Cody Rhodes on AEW signing Sting

Cody Rhodes has discussed the process of bringing The Icon Sting to All Elite Wrestling and says AEW is the healthiest company he could have joined.



At AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming, the wrestling world was sent into a frenzy as for the first time in 20 years, Sting made an appearance on TNT. The Icon helped Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin after their match against Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs.

Since then, Sting has primarily functioned as a mentor for Darby Allin. But when he signed, people weren't sure if they would see the WCW legend in action again. His last televised match was in September 2015 with WWE.

Those doubts were put to rest as Sting and Darby Allin beat the Men of the Year at Double or Nothing 2021.

Cody Rhodes appeared on Inside the Ropes and praised the AEW medical team for allowing us to see Sting in action again, calling Tony Khan's promotion the healthiest company Sting could possibly join.

"Sting joined the healthiest company he could possibly join," Cody Rhodes said. "And it wasn’t a matter of ever getting him cleared, he’s got to do that through his doctors and our doctors, but more than anything, I don’t know if we thought Sting was going to have a “match” match. Until I saw the level of intensity that the cinematic was—probably more intense than an actual live 12-15 minute match—that’s when I knew, personally, he can have a match."

"You’re only as good as your dancing partner and when people talk about somebody who might be medically—they might have a handicap, they might have an issue—what we do, we protect that. That’s our job is to protect that," said Cody Rhodes.

Sting's in-ring career was thought to be over after the injury in his match against Seth Rollins in 2015.

