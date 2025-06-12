AEW News Roundup: Top star has been hospitalized after a brutal attack, Young Bucks send a message to Hangman Page, MJF to bring back old gimmick

Welcome along to the latest rendition of Sportskeeda Wrestling presents AEW News Roundup: Today, we take a look at news involving top stars like The Young Bucks, Hangman Page, MJF, and more.

From a top star getting hospitalized to The Young Bucks warning Hangman Page, we've got a lot of headline-worthy news to cover, so let's dive right into it:

#5. AEW star MJF announces he's bringing back popular gimmick for one night only

One of AEW’s most controversial figures, MJF is set to bring back his infamous 'American Hero' persona for an upcoming high-profile match against lucha libre legend Mistico.

The announcement came on X, with The Salt of The Earth stating:

"Mistico… You’re gonna lose to an AMERICAN HERO!!!! That mask is MINE!"

The high-profile match is scheduled for Grand Slam Mexico next week. The bout is being promoted as a personal grudge contest after a heated brawl between the two stars at Summer Blockbuster.

#4. Former WWE champions facing The Death Riders would be huge, feels veteran

Jon Moxley and The Death Riders have been a dominant force in AEW for several months. However, the faction is not without its detractors, who question its direction. Meanwhile, others believe it could be utilized well with the right opponents.

One such believer is veteran wrestler Disco Inferno, who recently pitched an interesting feud that could elevate The Death Riders.

Speaking on the Keepin’ It 100 OFFICIAL podcast, Disco Inferno floated the idea of a collision between The Death Riders and The Hurt Syndicate, consisting of former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and former US Champion Shelton Benjamin. He emphasized that such a feud could "draw eyes," especially if Moxley and MJF eventually clash for the World Title.

#3. The Young Bucks send a message to Hangman Page after he rejects their help

Hangman Page won the 2025 Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, defeating Will Ospreay to earn a World Title shot against Jon Moxley at All In. Amid his triumph, his relationship with The Young Bucks came to light. Page, a former member of The Elite, made it clear that he wants no part of his former allies in his quest for gold.

In a tense backstage exchange, The Young Bucks reminded The Cowboy that they had been indirectly supporting him by keeping his long-standing rival, Swerve Strickland, distracted. However, Page dismissed their help and asked the duo to stay out of his business moving forward. This prompted a cryptic response from the EVPs on X:

"You made your 🛌!"

#2. Tony Khan announces Mercedes Mone will challenge for another non-AEW title

Mercedes Mone is set to continue being the belt collector, with Tony Khan confirming a new title challenge for The CEO. The TBS Champion already holds several titles across AEW and various independent promotions and is now set to battle Zeuxis for the CMLL World Women’s Championship at Grand Slam Mexico.

The announcement was made official after Mone and Zeuxis confronted each other backstage last night. Khan later took to X, stating:

"Mercedes Moné made the challenge tonight, [sic] + Zeuxis accepted. They'll fight for the CMLL World Women's Championship at Grand Slam Mexico NEXT WEDNESDAY!"

#1. Tony Schiavone says a top AEW star has been hospitalized

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone has confirmed that International Champion Kenny Omega has been hospitalized following a brutal attack by Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada at Summer Blockbuster. The two are set to face off at All In 2025 in a high-stakes Winner Takes All Match.

According to Schiavone, Omega was rushed to a hospital in Portland and is being evaluated for injuries. The attack, which involved Okada aligning with Don Callis, occurred shortly after the iconic rivals signed on the dotted line to make their AEW Unified Championship match official for All In: Texas.

Despite his condition, the company has not officially canceled the bout, and it remains on the card.

