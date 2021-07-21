AEW News Roundup: WWE Hall Of Famer says female wrestler will be like Kenny Omega in 3 years, Top star comments on Nikki A.S.H.'s title win, and more (20 July 2021)

Welcome to the daily installment of the AEW News Roundup, where we bring you the latest events around the Tony Khan-led promotion.

A WWE Hall of Famer made a very bold claim regarding emerging AEW star Jade Cargill. A top wrestler took to social media to send a message to Nikki A.S.H. following her RAW Women's Title win this week.

Britt Baker discussed how she struggled initially and how she had to develop in AEW and learn on the fly.

Another match was added to AEW Fyter Fest Night 2 match card. Lastly, a legendary wrestling figure had some positive things to say about Dustin Rhodes.

Without wasting any time, let's get right into it.

#5 Mark Henry makes a bold claim regarding AEW's Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill in action

Recently acquired by AEW, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry appeared on the Background Podcast to open up on several topics.

Among them was the meteoric rise of Jade Cargill. Cargill joined AEW in 2020 as a rookie but did an admirable job in her debut feud against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.

Since then, she has consistently gotten better in the ring and on the mic. Cargill has the looks of a top star and is expected to be the face of the AEW women's division in the years to come.

Mark Henry made a bold claim saying that she would be comparable to Kenny Omega within three years.

The WWE Hall Of Famer also said she needed to slow down a bit as she tried one too many things and got injured in the process.

"Jade is going to be a superstar,” Henry said. “ I've told her recently, I said, ‘You’re me. You are a star, you are a celebrity.” He continued, “Without a doubt, she will do all of it, but she's going to have to get to the point where she can wake up at 4 in the morning and if somebody grabs her in a headlock, she'll know exactly what to do. In this industry, there is a lot to learn and if you want to learn it at a good clip but you don't want to learn so fast that you get injured and that's kind of the thing."

"She has tried to do things she probably shouldn't be doing yet and she has gotten injured. So we're going to slow down, work on the fundamentals, and let her evolve. It took me three years and she's been in it less than one. So the Jade Cargill that we're going to get in 3 years is going to be one of the main event players on the show. She is already ‘must-see TV,’ but we're going to be talking about her like we talked about Kenny Omega in 3 years.” (H/T: Fightful)

Jade Cargill could be one of the stars to challenge Britt Baker if she is successful in overcoming Nyla Rose this week.

