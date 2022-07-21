AEW News Roundup: Former champion says he has heard "negative things" about Luchasaurus, WWE veteran lashes out at AEW for MJF's ridiculous booking, top star given "jabroni title"? (July 21, 2022)

Welcome to another edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we bring you the latest stories from All Elite Wrestling.

An 8-time champion recently opened up about the possibility of Luchasaurus joining WWE in the future. Meanwhile, a wrestling veteran bashed Tony Khan's promotion for its handling of the MJF storyline.

We round off with a story about Road Dogg saying that TNT Champion Wardlow has been given a "jabroni title." So without further ado, let's begin:

#3. Road Dogg comments on the possibility of AEW star Luchasaurus joining WWE

Former WWE Superstar Road Dogg recently gave his take on Luchasaurus, potentially joining the sports entertainment juggernaut in the future.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Dogg said that he had heard some "negative stuff" about the AEW star:

"I've heard negative stuff about Luchasaurus, but as a human being and that would bring me pulse. I don't know the guy so I'm speaking totally out of school here but I trust the guy who told me (...) but he's a big, tall guy who can do some things and I think he would at least get a fair shot up there [WWE]," said Road Dogg.

Luchasaurus teamed up with Christian Cage and defeated The Varsity Blondes on this week's episode of Dynamite. Shortly after, Jungle Boy made his return to All Elite Wrestling and chased away Captain Charisma out from the arena.

#2. Vince Russo slams AEW for ruining MJF's storyline

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo isn't a fan of how AEW handled the whole MJF situation.

The Salt of the Earth cut a fiery promo last month, bashing Tony Khan and the company. He called Khan a "f***ing mark" and asked the latter to fire him. MJF hasn't been seen on television following his outburst on Dynamite.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo said that the Jacksonville-based promotion's decision to remove MJF from its programming baffled him:

"It just boggles my mind that they are doing this angle, this shoot-work-shoot, to fool all the marks, 'We're gonna fool the marks. We're gonna take his picture off of everything.' Meanwhile you took your most valuable properties off of the show! Like Brian [James], like bro, in the middle of John Cena's run... How ridiculous is that bro?" said Russo.

There has been no update on the situation between The Salt of the Earth and Tony Khan. It will be interesting to see when the former Pinnacle leader returns to the company.

#1. Road Dogg questions AEW's handling of TNT Champion Wardlow

WWE legend Road Dogg seems confused by All Elite Wrestling's handling of one of its most promising stars.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Dogg said that he didn't like the fact that Mr. Mayhem took almost 20 minutes to defeat "jokey guy" Orange Cassidy in a TNT Championship match on last week's Dynamite:

"I wasn't a fan either man, it took him 18 minutes... You know they gave him the jabroni title, it doesn't mean nothing. When he was a guy that was really, it seemed like he was 'the guy'. You know what I mean? And maybe he is in the future. I just don't think you needed to give him that, other than, the best title for that. (...) And I think taking him 18 minutes to beat the jokey guy... I get it the guy is over," said Road Dogg.

Wardlow defeated Scorpio Sky on the July 6, 2022, edition of Dynamite to win the title, and it remains to be seen how strongly he is booked during his reign.

