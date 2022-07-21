"In the middle of John Cena's run" - WWE veteran slams AEW for misusing top star in recent storyline (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran has deemed MJF's disappearance from AEW "ridiculous."

The controversial storyline started when The Salt of the Earth no-showed a fan event heading into the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. This eventually evolved into MJF's full-fledged rant against AEW president Tony Khan.

After his infamous pipebomb promo, he was removed from all official listings of the company without any explanation.

During a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo spoke on the topic. The former WWE head writer believes that the storyline could have been handled better and compared the situation to taking out John Cena in the middle of his run.

"It just boggles my mind that they are doing this angle, this shoot-work-shoot, to fool all the marks, 'We're gonna fool the marks. We're gonna take his picture off of everything.' Meanwhile you took your most valuable properties off of the show! Like Brian [James], like bro, in the middle of John Cena's run... How ridiculous is that bro?" (3:05 - 3:41)

While MJF is currently nowhere to be found, there is always the possibility of his return to AEW in the future.

Another WWE veteran commented on MJF's storyline in AEW

Booker T also believes that MJF's controversial plot may not have been a complete 'work.'

On the The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker spoke about how older performers were getting pushed more in AEW than young talent.

He also believed that MJF's irate feelings are possibly shared by other talent backstage as well.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I can’t lie to you. The best promo guy right now in the whole damn world is MJF.



He’s good. He’s so good. He’s so believable.”



- Booker T “I can’t lie to you. The best promo guy right now in the whole damn world is MJF. He’s good. He’s so good. He’s so believable.”- Booker T https://t.co/5ojbEfEq5W

There is no denying that The Salt of the Earth is one of the best talkers in the pro-wrestling community right now. Only time will tell what the future holds for the promising star.

