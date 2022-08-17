AEW News Roundup: WWE legend on The Rock's storyline leading to Hall of Famer's major loss; Vince McMahon's role in CM Punk's pipebomb promo disclosed (August 16, 2022)

Welcome to another edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we bring you the latest stories from All Elite Wrestling.

A WWE legend recently disclosed that The Rock's potential feud with a world champion led to an unfortunate loss for a Hall of Famer. Meanwhile, a former writer has revealed Vince McMahon's role in CM Punk's pipebomb promo in 2011.

We round off today's edition with a story about Jim Cornette bashing the Jacksonville-based promotion for the underwhelming booking of a former world champion. So without further ado, let's begin.

#3. Road Dogg discloses The Rock's potential feud with Triple H led to Sting losing at WrestleMania 31

AEW star Sting faced 14-time world champion Triple H in a singles match at WrestleMania 31. After a back-and-forth between the two men and appearances from nWo and DX members, The Game emerged victorious.

During a recent appearance on the Busted Open podcast, Road Dogg revealed that Sting lost in his WWE debut match as there were plans for a The Rock-Triple H feud for WrestleMania 32. However, that didn't materialize due to The Brahma Bull's hectic schedule:

"The finish was orchestrated that way because, at the moment, it was Hunter-Rock again at the next Mania, you know what I mean? So they wanted Hunter to be strong, Hunter to remain strong, and have Hunter work with Rock the next year. And two months into that, that fell apart, you know what I mean? So then you thought 'Well you put the wrong guy over," said Dogg.

The Icon's last match in the global juggernaut was against Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight title at Night of Champions 2015. Unfortunately, he ended up losing against The Architect, and an injury in the match ended his underwhelming in-ring run in WWE.

#2. Brian Gewirtz opens up on Vince McMahon's role in CM Punk's pipebomb promo in 2011

AEW World Champion CM Punk cut a scathing promo on Monday Night RAW back in 2011. He took shots at Vince McMahon and vowed to leave the company with the WWE Championship after his contract expired at Money in the Bank 2011.

Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz recently shed some light on the promo and said that McMahon and the writers "had a version of it in front of them":

"I know he improvised a little on the spot, but Vince and everyone had a version of it in front of them. They knew when to cut the mic, knew to cut to Cena in the ring selling. It was part of a television show, but there were real life overtones to it, and real life passion into it. This wasn't like Punk cut the promo, the mic went out, and then he's giving everyone hugs backstage going, 'Oh this is great, I can't wait until next year,'" said Gewirtz.

Gewirtz heaped praise on Punk for the manner in which he carried out the segment and on McMahon for giving the go-ahead for the things said in the promo. He stated that although The Straight Edge Superstar improvised, people backstage expected it.

The former writer then added that the whole segment "couldn't have been executed better."

#1. Jim Cornette lashes out at AEW for Jay Lethal's underwhelming booking

Jay Lethal recently unsuccessfully challenged Wardlow for the AEW TNT title at the Battle of the Belts III special. On last week's AEW Dynamite, Lethal challenged Mr. Mayhem for a rematch, which the latter accepted.

Shortly after, Wardlow and FTR came down to the ring and chased away the heels. Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette wasn't a fan of the way Jay Lethal was booked and gave his opinion on his underwhelming booking in Tony Khan's promotion:

"I mean they're... they've about dropped this ball completely. They've... they had the opportunity like they've had with so many other guys they brought in that have talent. Just start using him [Jay Lethal] the right way from the beginning. Don't bring him in, don't bring any of these guys in and beat him three or four times on television and then stick him in an angle," said Cornette.

It will be interesting to see how All Elite Wrestling proceeds with the feud between Wardlow and Lethal as we head closer to the AEW All Out pay-per-view.

