"Put the wrong guy over" - Wrestling legend on how The Rock's long-rumored return match messed with WWE Hall of Famer's debut  

WWE legend Road Dogg recently turned the clock back to talk about the infamous finish of the WrestleMania 31 match between Sting and Triple H.

The Icon might be experiencing a career resurgence in AEW, but his time with WWE (2014-2020) is still vivid in some wrestling fans' minds. One of the biggest takeaways from his notorious time in the sports entertainment juggernaut was his shocking loss against The Game in his in-ring debut.

The two stalwarts enthralled the audience with their breath-taking performances that night. However, not many wanted to see NWO and DX engaging in a chaotic brawl to give flashbacks of Monday Night Wars during the bout.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Dogg revealed that Sting and Triple H were the brainchild of giving them a cameo role in their clash:

"From what I saw, that was totally Hunter and Sting talking about 'We need something with this match.' So they literally ask us if we would do it [DX-NWO involvement]. We thought 'Heck yeah.' And I don't think any of us thought about, and I'm talking about the boots on the ground, we didn't think about one-upmanship or anything. It was just 'Let's just make these people pop and get to the finish or whatever," Dogg said.

Dogg added that the finish was planned to make Triple H look "strong" for his rumored WrestleMania match against The Rock next year.

But the veteran believes WWE might have realized they'd put the wrong guy over after learning that The People's Champ couldn't clear his filming schedule:

"The finish was orchestrated that way because, at the moment, it was Hunter-Rock again at the next Mania, you know what I mean? So they wanted Hunter to be strong, Hunter to remain strong, and have Hunter work with Rock the next year. And two months into that, that fell apart, you know what I mean? so then you thought 'Well you put the wrong guy over," he added. (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

Sting is having the time of his life after leaving WWE for AEW

Sting surprisingly defied his age after jumping ship from WWE to AEW in late 2020.

The Vigilante is aligned with Darby Allin and the latter reminds him of his former self, according to Sting. The tandem has so far been booked undefeated in six tag team matches.

Sting and Allin recently ignited a heated rivalry with The House of Black on the road to the All Out pay-per-view on September 4.

With Miro already in the mix, it's now almost a foregone conclusion that the two teams will collide in a trios match next month.

