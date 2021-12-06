AEW News and Rumor Roundup: WWE legend slams CM Punk, 72-year old veteran wants Tony Khan to sign Bray Wyatt, top heel writes heartfelt message to Sting (December 6, 2021)

Welcome back to another must-see edition of AEW News and Rumor Roundup, where we compile all the biggest news stories coming from the world of All Elite Wrestling.

We'll begin today's roundup with a WWE legend who recently slammed CM Punk for not putting over a rising star. Meanwhile, a 72-year old wrestling veteran expressed his desire to see Bray Wyatt in AEW.

In a noteworthy development, we came across a report revealing the brainchild behind Cody Rhodes taking a flaming table spot last week. In a heartfelt post, a top heel has heaped praise on Sting.

And last but not least, Jim Cornette believes a WWE Hall of Famer could come out of retirement on one condition. With exciting stories lined up, let's quickly get down in details.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T savagely criticizes AEW's CM Punk for defeating Darby Allin

Booker T was not a fan of CM Punk's win over Darby Allin in his debut match at AEW All Out 2021.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, the veteran couldn't figure out the motive behind The Straight Edge Superstar defeating one of the company's four pillars:

"The first person he [CM Punk] called out was Darby Allin, and [he] beat him. Why? Tell me why did you beat Darby Allin. When Darby Allin is considered, you know, one of those guys, pillars of their company. Why beat him? I'm just trying to figure it out. And if that same thing would have happened, vice versa, it will be talked about from a negative perspective."

Denise Salcedo @_denisesalcedo Some HQ shots of CM Punk's entrance before getting to wrestle his first match back in 7 years at AEW All Out. Pics courtesy of @AEW Some HQ shots of CM Punk's entrance before getting to wrestle his first match back in 7 years at AEW All Out. Pics courtesy of @AEW. https://t.co/pbixrQe1nD

Booker T further called the AEW fanbase 'hypocritical' for accepting Allin's loss. He also stated that CM Punk didn't gain much from the victory, considering his current position. Meanwhile, Booker T wondered what the 28-year old star has done since losing that high-profile feud:

"So I'm, just, you know, don't be so hypocritical when you see stuff like that happen. Because me, personally, I do not think Darby Allin should have gotten beat because it was no reason for Darby to get beat. He [Punk] could have beat all of these guys that he's beaten after Darby Allin, and we would have still have the same thing that we have right now. What has Darby Allin done since CM Punk?"

Though Booker T's statement makes sense, AEW fans would have raged over witnessing CM Punk lose his first match back, especially in his hometown of Chicago.

