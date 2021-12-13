AEW News and Rumor Roundup: WWE slammed for major mistake with Sting; Kevin Owens set to join AEW? (December 13, 2021)

Welcome back to another thrilling edition of AEW News and Rumor Roundup, where we compile all the biggest news stories coming from the world of All Elite Wrestling.

#5 AEW President Tony Khan criticizes WWE for underutilizing Sting

TonyPizzaGuy @TonyPizzaGuy It’s a damn shame Sting’s entire WWE run was vs The Authority. It’s a damn shame Sting’s entire WWE run was vs The Authority. https://t.co/wfuG59n3uu

AEW owner Tony Khan is unhappy with the way WWE treated Sting back in 2014.

While speaking on My Mom's Basement podcast, Mr. Khan applauded the face-painted Icon for making a tremendous comeback to pro wrestling at AEW. He further lashed out at WWE for 'screwing' Sting on multiple occasions, as he believes the star could've been presented in a better way.

After seeing him have a miserable run there, Khan stated that he made sure to treat Sting like a legend from the beginning of his AEW career:

"Also, what a great comeback Sting had...it had been a while since Sting won wrestling matches...the last time we saw Sting, he wasn't winning. Back in his last run in the competition [WWE], they screwed him out of multiple matches, let's be honest. He should have been presented better, and that's one thing I won't back down on. Sting deserves to be treated like one of the great legends in wrestling, and I set out to do that from the beginning with him."

Mr. Pauly @BigManPauly @Machobeard4life That match Sting had with Triple H at WM should of ended in a Double DQ/Double Count Out. But Vince wanted to bury WCW biggest star. Tony has being using Sting, despite his age in the right manner. He's showing him respect, unlike Vince did in Sting's short WWE run. @Machobeard4life That match Sting had with Triple H at WM should of ended in a Double DQ/Double Count Out. But Vince wanted to bury WCW biggest star. Tony has being using Sting, despite his age in the right manner. He's showing him respect, unlike Vince did in Sting's short WWE run.

Sting's short stint with WWE was met with peculiar booking decisions and missed opportunities.

Aside from losing both of his pay-per-view matches, one against Triple H and the other against Seth Rollins, fans felt abysmal for not getting to see Sting face The Undertaker in what could've been a match for the ages.

