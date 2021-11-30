AEW News and Rumor Roundup: Disco Inferno wants Tony Khan to sack wrestling manager, ex-WWE star remembers his match with Brock Lesnar, and more (November 29, 2021)

Welcome back to another thrilling edition of AEW News and Rumor Roundup, where we bring all the biggest news stories coming from the world of All Elite Wrestling.

We'll begin today's article with Disco Inferno, who recently slammed a top star's wrestling manager. In a major throwback, a former WWE Superstar also remembered his match against Brock Lesnar.

In a noteworthy development, we came across a few reports suggesting MJF's interest after his contract expires. A WCW veteran has identified Cody Rhodes' major mistake after fans disrespected him with his signature weight belt. And last but not least, Jim Cornette has cited one reason why AEW will blow the WWE television program out of the water.

With fascinating stories lined up, let's quickly dive into detail about them.

#5 Disco Inferno wants AEW to fire Don Callis from the company

Disco Inferno recently questioned Don Callis' position at AEW after his client Kenny Omega took an indefinite hiatus, citing multiple health concerns.

While speaking on Keepin' It 100 podcast, the WCW veteran bluntly stated that Callis is 'useless' right now in Omega's absence and that they should 'fire' him:

"I mean, they don't need him, they should just fire him, just get rid of the guy. He's useless right now. He's Kenny Omega's manager, and Kenny Omega is not around, so they don't need him."

The Invisible Hand @TheDonCallis Do u ever wonder how people who have never been in a match or taken a bump are able to “rate matches”? Just ask me and @KennyOmegamanX we will tell you how many stars Do u ever wonder how people who have never been in a match or taken a bump are able to “rate matches”? Just ask me and @KennyOmegamanX we will tell you how many stars https://t.co/fcszCS7yaF

Don Callis has played a managerial role for Kenny Omega since the latter dethroned Jon Moxley at the Winter is Coming episode of Dynamite last year. Both men had a fruitful partnership together when The Cleaner held the AEW World and IMPACT World Championships.

Callis has played a pivotal role in helping Omega retain his Championship on several occasions. It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for the wrestling manager now that his client has taken a leave of absence.

