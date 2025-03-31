AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Former WWE star officially debuts, Mercedes Mone refuses to wrestle top star, popular name's future uncertain

Welcome to yet another exciting edition of Sportskeeda's AEW News and Rumor Roundup. This week's edition will feature news about Mercedes Mone, a former WWE Superstar, and other top stars on the roster.

The CEO recently refused to share in-ring space with a fellow top star in the business. Meanwhile, a former WWE Superstar recently arrived in Tony Khan's company. So, without further ado, let's dive straight into all these interesting stories.

#5. Mercedes Mone refused to have a match against a top star

Mercedes Mone has been one of the prime attractions in AEW since her debut in March 2024. The CEO has also been the gold collector, reigning as the TBS, NJPW Strong Women's, and RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion. However, she is looking to collect more gold.

She is on the cusp of a feud with ROH Women's World Champion Athena after their recent confrontation at Collision. Amid her new feud, Mone recently declined to face a top star who debuted at the age of 11. She is none other than AZM.

The two pro wrestlers shared the ring at NJPW Sakura Genesis 2023 during a three-way match that also featured Hazuki. Mercedes emerged victorious, retaining the IWGP Women's Title. After AZM and her Neo Genesis stable defeated HATE in an eight-woman tag team match in Tokyo yesterday, she put out a challenge to The CEO. However, the erstwhile Sasha Banks outrightly declined it via her X account.

"Oh, hell naw!" Moné wrote.

#4. Former WWE stars' futures are seemingly uncertain in AEW

AEW's women's roster is currently stacked. However, two former WWE stars have not been seen for weeks. The stars are Deonna Purrazzo and Taya Valkyrie.

They came together as part of The Vendetta and wrestled a few matches on Collision. However, they have been absent from television in recent times. While Purrazzo last appeared on AEW TV on Dynamite last February, Valkyrie's last appearance was in January. Moreover, it has been reported that Deonna had made some pitches for the team, but there has been no update on that, and there are reportedly no creative plans in place for the team.

#3. A former WWE star finally debuts in Tony Khan's company

Last week, a former WWE star finally made his debut in Tony Khan's company after being released by the Sports Entertainment juggernaut in April 2024.

He is none other than Von Wagner, who made his debut under the ring name Cal Bloom. He made his debut at last week's ROH event before Collision. Wagner and his partner, Deonn Rusman, competed against Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona) in an explosive tag team match.

#2. AEW has made a huge, long-time change due to WWE's upcoming PLE

Tony Khan recently made a huge change that may stay for a long time, and the company's competition, WWE, is the prime reason for it. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that Khan had been monitoring the schedule of AEW Collision to avoid competition with WWE.

This has been evident from the company's recent decision to shift the broadcast of an upcoming edition of Collision from April 19 to April 17. The prime reason for the shift is WrestleMania 41, which will take place in Las Vegas during the weekend.

It was further reported that AEW's broadcast partner, WBD, was planning to avoid having Collision compete with Saturday Night's Main Event on NBC or WWE PLEs.

#1. Tony Khan offered a one-off match to a current RAW star in AEW

WWE RAW Superstar Karrion Kross was allegedly offered an interesting deal by Tony Khan after his first release from the Stamford-based company.

The Herald of Doomsday had a remarkable tenure during his first run in WWE as part of NXT. However, an underwhelming run on the main roster led to his and Scarlett's release in November 2021.

Fightful Select recently reported that Tony Khan offered Kross a one-off match in AEW after his release, but the former Final Testament leader turned it down. Triple H ultimately rehired Karrion and Scarlett in August 2022, and since then, the couple has been a regular part of WWE's television programming.

