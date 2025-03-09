Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor roundup. Today, we will take a look at news stories involving Cope, The Hurt Syndicate, and more.

Cope has given a disappointing teaser regarding his plans in All Elite Wrestling. A female AEW star has teased joining The Hurt Syndicate. So, without any further ado, let's dive into these stories:

#5. Cope teased disappointing plans in AEW

Cope is set to lock horns with Jon Moxley at Revolution 2025 for the AEW World Championship. The Rated-R Superstar has methodically taken out almost every member of The Death Riders so that it's only him and Jon Moxley in the ring.

Cope appeared on a promo segment on Collision to address his match against Mox and his future in the wrestling industry. The WWE Hall of Famer would claim that The One True King is scared of him because he poses a genuine threat to his title reign.

The veteran also claims that he needs to win this match because this could be the last time he ever challenges for a World Title in his career.

#4. Popular female star teases joining The Hurt Syndicate

The Hurt Syndicate is currently dominating the tag team division as they stand on top of the mountain as the AEW World Tag Team Champions. However, another dominant female star has now teased joining the faction.

Mercedes Mone has been at the top of her game ever since she joined All Elite Wrestling, as she holds four title belts. The CEO quickly captured the TBS Championship and successfully defended it against anyone who challenged her. It seems now the former WWE RAW Women's Champion is looking forward to making another big move for her career.

Mone recently posted a photo of herself and Shelton Benjamin and wrote a caption that teased her joining The Hurt Syndicate.

#3. Shawn Spears reveals the real reason behind his AEW departure

Shawn Spears debuted in All Elite Wrestling at the promotion's inaugural pay-per-view, Double or Nothing 2019. Even though Spears would be featured quite regularly on the show as part of The Pinnacle, following the faction's dissolution, he would find himself lost in the shuffle.

Spears would then exit Tony Khan's promotion in 2023 and return to WWE in February 2024. The 44-year-old star recently defeated Tony D'Angelo to become the new NXT North American Champion. He recently opened up about the real reason behind his departure from All Elite Wrestling in an interview with Gabby AF.

“Got a break over there in AEW, and then, I think it’s just a matter of—much like the business—it’s a personal evolution that we, as performers, kind of seek out. Sometimes, for me, it just felt like I wasn’t in the right place, so I needed to go. I’ve been pretty smart in life—believe it or not. I know, I know. But I’ve set myself up so that money isn’t at the forefront,'' he said.

Spears also spoke about having bigger priorities than money being the only driving factor behind his departure in the same conversation.

#2. Major update on The Young Bucks amid absence from All Elite Wrestling

The Young Bucks are an integral part of All Elite Wrestling and are Executive Vice Presidents of the promotion. However, they have been absent from programming since October 2024 and wrestled their last match against Private Party, where the duo lost their World Tag Team Titles.

Both Nick and Matt Jackson have competed in NJPW amidst their absence from Tony Khan's promotion. A report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has now confirmed that AEW is actively working on the duo's TV return. It also mentioned that they were present backstage during a recent taping.

#1. AEW Revolution final match card lineup

Tony Khan has stacked up quite the event for Revolution 2025, with almost all titles set to be defended on the show. Here is the final match card lineup for the pay-per-view from Los Angeles, CA on March 9th:

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Adam Copeland

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Adam Copeland Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May in Hollywood Ending match (Falls Count Anywhere)

Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May in Hollywood Ending match (Falls Count Anywhere) International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega

Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega AEW Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Brody King

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Brody King TBS Championship: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Momo Watanabe

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Momo Watanabe World Tag Team Championship: Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. Outrunners

Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. Outrunners Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet in #1 contender bout for World title

Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher in a steel cage match

MJF vs. Hangman Page

Big Boom AJ, Orange Cassidy, & Mark Briscoe vs. Johnny TV & MxM Collection (with Taya Valkyrie, Brian Cage, Lance Archer, & Mark Davis) (pre-show)

ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Gravity (pre-show)

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Gravity (pre-show) Daniel Garcia, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, & Roderick Strong vs. Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Shawn Dean, & Carlie Bravo (pre-show)

Lee Johnson & Blake Christian vs. Komander & Hologram (pre-show)

Saying that All Elite fans are hyped for the PPV would be an understatement. It'll be interesting to see how Khan books the upcoming event tonight.

