AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Hulk Hogan's sudden comments, Top free agent ignoring WWE? Unfortunate update on Cope's health

Welcome to today’s edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s AEW news and rumour roundup. Today, we will take a look at an unexpected recent comment made by Hulk Hogan and the status of a free talented free agent who has reportedly ignored WWE.

Ad

Additionally, there is a tragic update on the health of Adam Copeland (fka Edge). So without further ado, let’s begin.

#4. Hulk Hogan reveals that he is a fan of AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm

Hulk Hogan is often considered a professional wrestling GOAT. He is currently signed to WWE, where he sporadically appears in non-wrestling roles. Recently, the 71-year-old was interviewed by Forbes. In this conversation, he surprisingly revealed that he was a huge fan of the AEW Women's World Champion, Toni Storm.

Ad

Trending

"Bro, I kind of like was all over the place until I watched that Toni Storm. The one that acts like the 1920s, the Roaring '20s. Bro, when I saw her start grinding in there and digging, and when I saw her gaffe through her hairline, when she pulled that blade through her hairline and she needed about 10 staples, I went: "Holy cr**, this girl ain’t playing." said Hogan.

Ad

On this week's Dynamite, the Timeless star defeated Miyu Yamashita in a women’s world title eliminator match.

#3. Former World Wonder Ring Stardom star Thekla is reportedly going to sign with AEW

A few days back, 32-year-old Austrian wrestler Thekla's World Wonder Ring Stardom run concluded. The Toxic Spider is now a free agent, and it was speculated that she was either going to sign with WWE or AEW.

Ad

Ad

Interestingly, according to recent reports, Tony Khan has won the bidding war to hire her. It seems like the former Goddess of Stardom Champion has ignored World Wrestling Entertainment and chosen to sign with the Jacksonville-based company.

#2. Aleister Black wanted to face Will Ospreay in AEW

Aleister Black has officially returned to WWE. The former Malakai Black was signed to All Elite Wrestling from 2021 to 2025. Although his stint in the Tony Khan-led company was underwhelming, from time to time, he showed moments of brilliance.

Ad

Ad

Interestingly, in a recent interview with the Wrestling the Rap Game podcast, the former AEW World Trios Champion revealed that he wanted to face the Aerial Assassin, Will Ospreay, in the Jacksonville-based company.

"The Ospreay match is something that I actually pitched a couple of times. We had such good chemistry back then," said Black.

#1. Adam Copeland confirms that he not going to wrestle much longer

Adam Copeland's last match in All Elite Wrestling took place at Dynasty 2025. Unfortunately, during this showdown, his teammates FTR betrayed him, turning heel in the process. He was taken out of the arena on a stretcher, and it is not known when he will be back.

Ad

Interestingly, in a recent conversation with First Up with Korolnek and Colaiacovo, he revealed that his days as a wrestler are numbered.

"Not much longer. The schedule is far better than what it used to be. If you asked me to try and pull off over 200 days a year that I pulled before, there is absolutely no way because the recovery takes too long now," said the former Edge.

Ad

Copeland is a former two-time AEW TNT Champion. He is also a WWE Hall of Famer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More