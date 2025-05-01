  • home icon
'The Toxic Spider' has allegedly chosen AEW over WWE, fans excited: "Mariah May replacement" "Big mistake"

By Debangshu Nath
Modified May 01, 2025 09:05 GMT
AEW is reportedly close on signing a 32 year old talent. (Images via the star
AEW is reportedly close on signing a 32 year old talent. (Images via the star's Instagram and AEW Facebook)

2025 has been a monumental year for AEW. Tony Khan has made several impressive signings, and the company appears well-positioned for the future. All Elite Wrestling has hired names such as “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Megan Bayne, Mina Shirakawa, Kevin Knight, and Josh Alexander this year.

A few days back, Thekla's four-year run in World Wonder Ring Stardom ended. The 32-year-old Austrian wrestler is currently one of the best in the world. In the Japanese promotion, she has held the Goddess of Stardom Championship, the Artist of Stardom Championship, and the now-defunct Artist of Stardom Championship once each. Many top promotions across the world wanted the free agent. However, according to recent reports, AEW has won this bidding war.

It seems like The Toxic Spider is All Elite Wrestling-bound. While most fans reacted to this news with optimism, calling her the perfect replacement for the WWE-bound Mariah May, others believe that Tony Khan will ruin her career.

Fans react to Thekla's rumored All Elite Wrestling signing. (Images via SeanRossSapp and WrestlePurists' X)
Fans react to Thekla's rumored All Elite Wrestling signing. (Images via SeanRossSapp's X)

WWE legend Hulk Hogan praised AEW president Tony Khan for his contributions to professional wrestling

Hulk Hogan is one of the most recognisable names in the world of professional wrestling. He is currently signed to WWE, but in a recent interview with Forbes.com, he praised All Elite Wrestling co-founder Tony Khan for his passion and dedication to the business. Furthermore, he revealed that he is a fan of the women in the Jacksonville-based company.

"Well, I don’t know Tony Khan, I got nothing but respect for what he’s done, and how he’s pushed and created opportunities for these guys. You can get hooked into some of those storylines. I started watching some of those girls grind out there, and I’ve never seen people work so hard in my life," said Hogan. (H/T PW Mania)

Hulk Hogan and his ex-wife, Linda Claridge, are reportedly banned from AEW.

Debangshu Nath

Debangshu Nath

Edited by Debangshu Nath
