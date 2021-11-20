AEW News and Rumor Roundup: Jim Cornette lashes out at WWE for not signing 20-year veteran, former United States Champion takes a massive shot at Vince McMahon (November 20th, 2021)

Welcome back to another exciting edition of AEW News and Rumor Roundup, where we bring all the biggest news stories coming from the world of All Elite Wrestling.

#5 Jim Cornette unhappy over WWE letting Jay Lethal sign with AEW

Jay Lethal became AEW's latest signing when the former surprisingly showed up at the recently concluded Full Gear pay-per-view. While Tony Khan has brought in another top-notch name to bolster its roster, Jim Cornette seems unhappy with WWE missing another opportunity to sign a free agent.

While speaking on the Drive-Thru podcast, the wrestling legend wondered about WWE's status on the roster with recent releases and negligence over not signing Jay Lethal or a few more free-agent stars when they were available.

Cornette further credited Tony Khan for signing a well-known name like Lethal, who fans care about:

"So they (AEW) got another one here. Again and the WWE, the state of their talent roster, and they don't go for Jay Lethal, they don't go for Briscoe's, or they don't go for one or two others. They again let the opposition take all the f**king wrestlers that the fans, especially the most dedicated fans, are sympathetic to because they've either been fired, or their companies let them go, or they gone out of business or whatever," said Jim Cornette.

Jay Lethal unsuccessfully challenged Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship in his in-ring debut match on Dynamite. Despite coming up short, the TNA veteran displayed his class as a performer, which would put him in a position to thrive in Tony Khan's promotion.

