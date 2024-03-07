AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Kenny Omega fired, Top star suspended, WWE not interested in bringing back Attitude Era legend

Welcome to another edition of AEW News and Rumor Roundup. We'll begin today's column with the shocking announcement of the firing of Kenny Omega. In another relatable story, a top star was handed out a suspension live on television last night.

Meanwhile, a recent report has put the speculation of an Attitude Era legend showing up at WrestleMania 40 to rest. Continue reading as we dive into the top stories of the week.

#3 The Young Bucks kick Kenny Omega and 'Hangman' Adam Page out of The Elite

Following their disappointing loss to Sting and Darby Allin at AEW Revolution, The Young Bucks made multiple earth-shattering announcements.

First, Nicholas and Matthew Jackson used their EVP powers to insert themselves into the upcoming AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament for the vacated title. Secondly, they suspended 'Hangman' Adam Page from The Elite for assaulting officials on Sunday.

The duo then fired Kenny Omega from The Elite, citing his sudden disappearance from TV, which in reality is due to diverticulitis. Eddie Kingston, however, interrupted The Young Bucks' party, leading to a two-on-one brawl until a Kazuchika Okada came out to even the odds.

It was merely a swerve (no pun intended) from The Rainmaker as he immediately turned heel to join forces with The Elite.

#2 Will Dustin Rhodes return to WWE?

Dustin Rhodes has been heavily linked with a potential move to WWE, at least in the eyes of some fans, since Cody Rhodes has ignited a war against The Bloodline.

With Roman Reigns set to put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL, fans have been pondering whether Dustin Rhodes will show up in Philadelphia to be in his brother's corner.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, however, seemingly shut down the speculation, claiming that the Triple H-led WWE has yet to inquire about the AEW star's availability:

"I don't think WWE has inquired about it, but I'm sure AEW would allow him to be present on-screen. I don't know. I mean, Dustin knew what he was doing. They have an option year, and he signed through the fall," Sapp said.

#1 Massive potential update on Matt Hardy's AEW future

A recent report on Matt Hardy's contract status has come to the fore.

Fightful Select has learned that the WWE legend's contract with All Elite Wrestling will expire in March 2024. Interestingly, Jeff Hardy's deal was also set up to match his brother's contract, but his suspension and recent injuries may add extra time to his deal.

There's no word on whether the two sides have put pen to paper on a new deal, though there have been some talks lately. Matt Hardy has been adamant about finishing his career with his brother, Jeff Hardy, who is once again on the sidelines. Will Tony Khan extend his contract and give him the proper send-off he deserves? Only time will tell.

Would you like to see AEW re-sign Matt Hardy? Discuss your thoughts in the comments section.

