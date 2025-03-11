AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Major star may not return again; Unfortunate update on Mercedes Moné; MJF's future plans revealed?

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor Roundup. Today we're going to take a look at news stories involving MJF, Mercedes Mone, and more.

Ad

A major star has hinted at never returning to All Elite Wrestling ever again. Moreover, AEW made a huge announcement regarding MJF after Revolution 2025. So, without any further ado let's dive into all of these stories.

#5. Major star hints at never returning to AEW

Revolution 2025 featured one of the most grueling matches in recent memory as Toni Storm battled Mariah May in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Other acclaimed matches saw Kyle Fletcher take on Will Ospreay in a steel cage match and Kenny Omega battle Konosuke Takeshita for the International title.

Ad

Trending

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Despite amazing performances from the wrestlers, Eddie Kingston was left quite confused following the pay-per-view. The Mad King has been recovering from a torn ACL and meniscus injury he suffered last year. However, he may not return to Tony Khan's promotion.

Kingston posted a photo of himself on Instagram after Revolution 2025 and wrote that he doesn't understand the company anymore. He also hinted at not returning to All Elite Wrestling again.

Ad

Ad

#4. Unfortunate update on Mercedes Mone after Revolution 2025

The fallout from AEW Revolution 2025 has been surfacing following the extremely physical performances of competitors in their matches. Mercedes Mone took on Momo Watanabe in a thrilling encounter that saw her retain the TBS Championship.

Both stars went all out in their big rematch. However, it's been reported that both Mone and The Black Peach have suffered some injuries after their match. It was noted on the Wrestling Observer Radio that several stars are banged up, including Mone and Watanabe.

Ad

It was noted that the current TBS Champion suffered a bruised larynx, according to the rumor backstage. Meanwhile, Watanabe had left the Crypto.com Arena on crutches last night after she hurt her ankle in a sequence. It was added that both of them had "messed up" at one point during their rematch.

#3. AEW makes a huge announcement on MJF after Revolution 2025

MJF faced off against Hangman Page in a thrilling encounter at Revolution 2025. The two stars had been building an intense feud and were set to blow off all of their hatred for one another in their match.

Ad

However, the encounter would bring out the worst in both of them, particularly the Wolf of Wrestling. Friedman would taunt his opponent and even succumb to an emotional breakdown after hearing all of those in attendance cheering for Hangman instead of him.

It has been announced that the March 12, edition of Dynamite will feature MJF who will address the fans after his loss against Hangman Page.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2. Dustin Rhodes shared a heartbreaking update

Dustin Rhodes is one of the most respected stars in professional wrestling. The Natural regularly updates his fans about his life and recently shared a heartbreaking update.

The former WWE star shared pictures of his dog, Agent 22 over on Instagram, and stated they had to put her down. He said that they would miss their pet labrador a lot. He wrote in the caption:

Ad

“Terribly sad day over here guys. We just had to put our Lab down Agent 22. She was 15yrs and hung on for so long. Each time this happens it gets harder. She will be forever missed and loved. We love you 22❤️ She had her favorite meal Sushi and ate 3 rolls. She loved her sushi! ❤️❤️ This f*cking sucks so bad. @dakotarunnels22 @tarelrunnels.”

Ad

#1. Disappointing update on Kamille's future after AEW Revolution 2025

Many fans have been speculating about Kamille's status in All Elite Wrestling. The Brickhouse last appeared in an episode of Dynamite in November 2024 that saw her quit her job as Mercedes Mone's bodyguard. Rumors would then start emerging that she may not possibly ever appear on TV again.

Kamille recently starred in Queen of The Ring, playing the character of June Byers. While doing media duties for the film, she was asked if she was still in AEW, to which she responded that she couldn't answer that question. Dave Meltzer noted on the Wrestling Observer Radio that she is considered persona non grata in AEW.

He also added that it's quite surprising that the company is keeping her off TV even though she's a key talent and an important adversary in a new wrestling movie. A huge push would make a lot of sense, but as of now, her status remains up in the air.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback